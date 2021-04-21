《中英對照讀新聞》Swiss orchestra’s pandemic performances hit right note 瑞士管弦樂團的疫情演奏會切中需要

紐約愛樂管弦樂團4月14日在紐約演出。（美聯社）

2021/04/21 05:30

◎管淑平

With Swiss concert halls shut due to the coronavirus crisis, musicians from one orchestra have taken a unique approach to lifting the spirits of the nation’s music lovers.

瑞士的演奏廳因為新型冠狀病毒疫情危機而關閉，一個管弦樂團的音樂家用一種獨特的方式，提振全國音樂愛好者的精神。

Instead of playing to their usual packed houses, the musicians have taken to performing solo concerts for a single audience member sat just metres away.

這些音樂家向坐在數公尺遠的單一一名觀眾進行獨奏，而非他們通常面對的滿場觀眾。

The single spectator is only given the date, time and location, with the performer and the music remaining a mystery until show-time.

這一名觀眾只獲告知日期、時間和地點，表演者和演出曲目一直保密到演出時。

The result has been a much closer, more intimate experience － with surprising results for performers and spectators alike. （AFP）

結果帶來更密切、更有親近感的體驗，這樣的效果令表演者感到意外，對觀眾來說也是。（法新社）

【新聞辭典】

hit the right note：片語，表現或言行得當，切中要點。例句：He hit the right note during his job interview.（他在他的工作面試中表現得恰到好處。）

packed：形容詞，擁擠的。例句：The passengers are packed like sardines on the train. （這列火車的乘客十分擁擠。）

take to someone/something：片語，開始喜歡上某人，開始做某事（尤指規律地）。例句：I’ve taken to getting up early.（我開始早起。）

