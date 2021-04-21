為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Swiss orchestra’s pandemic performances hit right note 瑞士管弦樂團的疫情演奏會切中需要

    紐約愛樂管弦樂團4月14日在紐約演出。（美聯社）

    紐約愛樂管弦樂團4月14日在紐約演出。（美聯社）

    2021/04/21 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    With Swiss concert halls shut due to the coronavirus crisis, musicians from one orchestra have taken a unique approach to lifting the spirits of the nation’s music lovers.

    瑞士的演奏廳因為新型冠狀病毒疫情危機而關閉，一個管弦樂團的音樂家用一種獨特的方式，提振全國音樂愛好者的精神。

    Instead of playing to their usual packed houses, the musicians have taken to performing solo concerts for a single audience member sat just metres away.

    這些音樂家向坐在數公尺遠的單一一名觀眾進行獨奏，而非他們通常面對的滿場觀眾。

    The single spectator is only given the date, time and location, with the performer and the music remaining a mystery until show-time.

    這一名觀眾只獲告知日期、時間和地點，表演者和演出曲目一直保密到演出時。

    The result has been a much closer, more intimate experience － with surprising results for performers and spectators alike. （AFP）

    結果帶來更密切、更有親近感的體驗，這樣的效果令表演者感到意外，對觀眾來說也是。（法新社）

    【新聞辭典】

    hit the right note：片語，表現或言行得當，切中要點。例句：He hit the right note during his job interview.（他在他的工作面試中表現得恰到好處。）

    packed：形容詞，擁擠的。例句：The passengers are packed like sardines on the train. （這列火車的乘客十分擁擠。）

    take to someone/something：片語，開始喜歡上某人，開始做某事（尤指規律地）。例句：I’ve taken to getting up early.（我開始早起。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    外交衝突越演越烈 捷克考慮對俄羅斯採取進一步措施
    2021/04/20 07:18

    外交衝突越演越烈 捷克考慮對俄羅斯採取進一步措施

    疫情擴散速度驚人 譚德塞：全球這樣做可在數月內控制
    2021/04/20 07:33

    疫情擴散速度驚人 譚德塞：全球這樣做可在數月內控制

    北京迫害新疆維吾爾族 人權觀察：符合違反人道罪要件
    2021/04/20 07:16

    北京迫害新疆維吾爾族 人權觀察：符合違反人道罪要件

    超級肥羊！90歲富婆被詐走9億 女兒反派人跟蹤未過問
    2021/04/20 07:17

    超級肥羊！90歲富婆被詐走9億 女兒反派人跟蹤未過問

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播