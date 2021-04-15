為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR 被機車撞的泰國幼象接受心肺復甦術後活下來

    泰國救護人員為車禍的幼象進行CPR。（路透檔案照）

    泰國救護人員為車禍的幼象進行CPR。（路透檔案照）

    2021/04/15 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Thailand’s Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road.

    泰國人馬納．史里瓦特在26年的救護工作中，有過數十次搶救任務，但不曾針對一隻過馬路時被機車撞倒的大象。

    Mana gave two-handed compressions to the elephant lying on its side as colleagues a few meters away treat a dazed and injured motorcycle rider.

    馬納用雙手為側躺的大象進行按壓，其他同事則在幾公尺外為受傷且神情恍惚的機車騎士治療。

    "I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online. When the baby elephant started to move, I almost cried." he said.

    他說：「我透過人類理論和網路上看過的短片，去假設大象心臟的可能位置。當這隻幼象開始動時，我幾乎要哭出來。」

    The elephant stood up after about 10 minutes and was taken to another location for treatment, before being returned to the scene of the accident in the hope of being reunited with its mother.（Reuters）

    幼象在約10分鐘後站起來，並被帶往他處治療，之後才被送回事故地點，希望牠能與母象團聚。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    resuscitation：名詞，搶救；復甦。例句：Despite attempts at resuscitation, he still could not make it.（儘管多次搶救，他還是沒能撐過來。）

    compression：名詞，壓縮；壓抑。例句：The compression of the long novel into a movie is quite difficult.（把這部長篇小說濃縮成電影十分困難。）

    dazed：形容詞，暈眩的；茫然的。例句：He stood there with a dazed expression.（他一臉茫然地站在那裡。）

