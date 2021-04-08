《中英對照讀新聞》Wearing someone else’s face： Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan戴上其他人的臉：日本開始販售超逼真面具

專做仿真面具的東京商人大河原修平。（路透檔案照）

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, Japanese retailer Shuhei Okawara has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger’s features.

新型冠狀病毒大流行1年後，日本零售商大河原修平（譯音）想出臉部遮掩方式的新點子—以陌生人五官特徵為範本的超逼真面具。

Okawara’s masks won’t protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

大河原的面具不會保護你或其他人免於病毒威脅，但可以讓你擁有一個陌生日本成年人的容貌，他們的五官特徵都被印在上面。

The masks will be sold for 98,000 yen apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

這些面具將在他的商店Kamenya Omote，以每個9萬8000日幣（約2萬5700台幣）的價格販售。該店因販售派對和戲劇表演配件而廣受歡迎。

More than 100 applicants sent Okawara their photos, with each receiving 40,000 yen in return.

逾100名申請「賣臉」者，已將自己的照片寄給大河原，每人可獲4萬日幣（約1萬500台幣）報酬。

Demand for the masks are strong, Okawara said. "There are not so many people who buy （face masks） for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces."（Reuters）

大河原說，面具需求很強勁，「為了特定目的買（面具）的人沒那麼多，大部分都視為一件藝術品。」（路透）

【新聞辭典】

hyper：形容詞，亢奮的。例句：Watching comedies before sleep made him hyper.（在睡前看喜劇使他亢奮。）

camouflage：名詞，掩飾；偽裝。例句：Soldiers have to wear camouflage outfits while on mission.（士兵執行任務時必須穿上迷彩裝。）

apiece：副詞，每個；每人。例句：We will be assigned errands apiece.（我們每個人都會被指定差事。）

