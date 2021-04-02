為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Senator Ted Cruz refuses to put on mask after reporter asks during press conference－參議員泰德．克魯茲在記者會上拒絕應記者要求戴口罩

    美國德州參議員克魯茲3月24日在華府國會山莊的記者會上發言時，拒絕應記者要求戴上口罩，但他身邊的同僚全都戴著口罩。（彭博）

    2021/04/02 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    During a press conference to discuss Republican Senators’ upcoming visit to the Southern border, Senator Ted Cruz refused to wear a mask after a reporter asked him to put one on.

    在一場論及（美國國會）共和黨籍參議員即將造訪（美國）南部邊境的記者會上，參議員克魯茲拒絕應記者要求戴上口罩。

    The Texas senator is seen approaching the podium, maskless, as his colleagues, all of whom appear to be wearing masks, follow him.

    這名德州聯邦參議員沒戴口罩走向講台，而跟在他身後的同僚全都戴上口罩。

    "Do you mind putting a mask on for us?" an off-camera reporter asks.

    「您是否介意為我們戴上口罩？」一名未在鏡頭前現身的記者如此要求。

    "Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized," Cruz replies.

    「我介意，當我對著電視攝影機發言時，我不打算戴口罩。我們全都免疫了，」克魯茲回答。

    When the reporter says it would make the group feel better if Cruz wore a mask, the senator replied："You’re welcome to step away, if you’d like."

    當該名記者說克魯茲若能戴上口罩，可讓在場人士感覺比較好時，克魯茲回說：「若你願意，我不介意你站遠一點。」

    【新聞辭典】

    put on something：片語，穿、戴、在皮膚上塗抹、使運行、增重、假裝。例句：Many people put on weight when they quit smoking cigarettes.（許多人戒菸後發福。）

    upcoming：形容詞，即將發生的。

    stay away from someone or something：慣用語，遠離某人或某事，保持距離。例句：You’d better step away from strangers who stand and talk too close to you.（你最好與站得離你太近並與你說話的陌生人保持距離。）

