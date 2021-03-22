中英對照讀新聞》WHO: 1 in 4 people projected to have hearing problems by 2050 世界衛生組織：到2050年全球將有4分之1的人聽力受損

世衛警告，2050年全球4分之1人口有聽力問題。（法新社）

2021/03/22 05:30

◎陳成良

Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide ─ or 1 in 4 people ─ will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, warns the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first World Report on Hearing, released Tuesday. At least 700 million of these people will require access to ear and hearing care and other rehabilitation services unless action is taken.

世界衛生組織週二發布的第一份《世界聽力報告》警告說，到2050年全球將有25億人（即4分之1人口）出現某種程度的聽力受損，如果不採取行動，至少7億人將需要接受耳朵及聽力護理和其他康復服務。

"Our ability to hear is precious. Untreated hearing loss can have a devastating impact on people’s ability to communicate, to study and to earn a living. It can also impact on people’s mental health and their ability to sustain relationships," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

世衛秘書長譚德塞博士說：「我們的聽力彌足珍貴，聽力受損得不到治療會對人們的交流、學習和謀生能力造成破壞性的影響，還會影響人們的心理健康和維持人際關係的能力。」

Investment in ear and hearing care has been shown to be cost-effective: WHO calculates that governments can expect a return of nearly $16 for every $1 invested.

在耳朵和聽力保健方面的投資已被證明具有成本效益：據世衛估算，各國政府每投資1美元，就能獲得近16美元的回報。

新聞辭典

rehabilitation：名詞，修復、恢復。例句：Thomas will need to do months of physical rehabilitation after a knee surgery.（湯馬斯在膝蓋手術後需要做數月的身體復健。）

devastating：形容詞，毀滅性的；破壞性極大的；令人震驚的。例句：A smouldering cigarette can kindle a devastating bushfire.（悶燃著的香菸會引起毀滅性的林區大火。）

cost-effective：形容詞，划算的，有成本效益的。例句：The procedure has been proved to be cost-effective.（這套製程已經證實是有成本效益的。）

