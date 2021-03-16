中英對照讀新聞》NHS worker performs vaccine song outside Derby hospital 國家醫療保健服務員工 在德比醫院外演奏疫苗頌

家族樂隊Soulm8s創作了「疫苗頌」，盼能鼓舞民眾接受武漢肺炎疫苗注射。（圖擷取自The Soulm8s Facebook）

2021/03/16 05:30

◎黃靖媗

An NHS medic has written and recorded a song encouraging people to come forward to have their Covid-19 jab.

1名國家醫療保健服務的醫生寫下並錄製1首歌，鼓舞人們挺身接受他們的武漢肺炎疫苗接種。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lloyd Balatongan, a theatre practitioner at the Royal Derby Hospital, composed the song with his family band The Soulm8s.

皇家德比醫院的劇場從業人員勞伊德．巴拉頓干與他的家族樂隊Soulm8s一同譜寫這首歌。

A video for the track shows it being performed at the hospital with staff displaying their vaccine cards.

這首歌的影片顯示，樂隊在醫院表演，（醫院）員工則秀出他們的疫苗卡。

Mr Balatongan said he decided to get creative when he heard about people who were "adamant" they would not come forward for the jab.

巴拉頓干先生說，當他聽說有人堅定表示，他們不會站出來接受疫苗接種後，他決定去創作。

"I tried to write a song just to convince them [the doubters] to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others, and get us out of this pandemic," he said.

「我試圖寫一首歌，說服他們（懷疑論者）接種疫苗，去保護他們自己與他人，讓我們脫離這場大流行。」他說。

"It’s a snowball effect. When someone gets it, somebody else will be convinced and encouraged to do it."

「這是滾雪球效應，當有人注射後，其他人也會被說服且受到鼓舞而去做」。

新聞辭典

practitioner：名詞，執業者、從業人員。例句：Kevin is a medical practitioner.（凱文是1名執業醫生。）

display：動詞，展示、顯示。例句：Your paintings displayed in the art gallery.（你的畫作在這間藝廊中展示。）

adamant：形容詞，固執的、堅決的。例句：He was adamant that his son should eat up those vegetables.（他很堅持他的兒子應該把這些蔬菜吃完。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法