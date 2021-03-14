中英對照讀新聞》Korea speeding up vaccination by expanding AZ inoculation 韓藉擴大「阿斯特捷利康」疫苗接種 加快施打進度

圖為2月26日，南韓總統文在寅（左2）赴首爾一所公共衛生中心，視察「阿斯特捷利康」（AstraZeneca）的新型冠狀肺炎疫苗施打情形。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/03/14 05:30

◎茅毅

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced Thursday the amended approval for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it had initially limited due to a lack of clinical data on efficacy in the elderly when the vaccination program started Feb. 26.

南韓疾病管理廳週四宣布核准使用阿斯特捷利康（新型冠狀肺炎）疫苗的修正案。鑑於該預防接種計畫於2月26日開始時，還缺乏疫苗對年長者效力的臨床數據，因此該國原先有所設限。

The decision follows the release of recent studies conducted in Britain and Scotland, proving the vaccine’s efficacy on preventing infection and lowering the risk of hospitalization among elderly people.

此一決定是在近來於英國和蘇格蘭所做的研究公布後所做。這些研究證實了該疫苗對於預防感染和降低年長者住院風險的功效。

With the age limit lifted, some 376,000 patients and medical workers at nursing homes and long-term care facilities ― over 65 years of age ― will be vaccinated within this month.

隨著年齡限制解除，約37萬6000名病人與護理之家及長期照護設施的醫療人員─逾65歲者─將在本月內接種。

新聞辭典

amend：動詞，修改（正、訂）、改進、改過自新。例句：In line 47, "men" should be amended to "people".（第47行中的men，應該改成people。）

clinical：形容詞，臨床的、門診的、冷漠（冷冰冰）的。例句：Clinical trials of the new drug may take four years.（這種新藥的臨床試驗可能需4年時間。）

hospitalization：名詞，住（留）院（接受治療）。例句：Because of the severity of the accident, the patient required hospitalization.（由於事故嚴重，病人必須住院治療。）

