為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire 曾現身電影的冷戰時期潛艦遺跡著火

    前蘇聯潛艦「茱麗葉484號」近年落腳美國羅德島州普洛敦維士市濱水廢料場，9日發生火警。（美聯社檔案照）

    前蘇聯潛艦「茱麗葉484號」近年落腳美國羅德島州普洛敦維士市濱水廢料場，9日發生火警。（美聯社檔案照）

    2021/03/13 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap.

    曾在哈里遜．福特主演電影中出現的冷戰時期俄羅斯潛艇遺跡，週二早上在普洛敦維士市著火，當時工人正用噴槍把它切割成碎片。

    The hull is sheathed in a 8 -10-centimeter layer of rubber and that’s what caught fire as workers cut into it with a torch, Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.

    普洛敦維士市消防副助理局長史蒂夫．卡普拉科塔說，船體被8到10公分厚的橡膠層包覆，當工人拿噴槍切入，它就成了著火點。

    After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie "K-19：The Widowmaker."

    冷戰後，這艘以茱麗葉484號之名為外界所知的潛艦出售，在芬蘭赫爾辛基市被當成一家餐廳及伏特加酒吧，也是福特2002年電影「K-19：寡婦製造者」的拍攝場景之一。

    The sub wound up in Providence because the Rhode Island-based USS Saratoga Museum Foundation bought it and opened it to the public as a floating museum in 2002.

    這艘潛艦最後在普洛敦維士市劃下句點，因為美國薩拉托加號航空母艦博物館基金會買下它，並於2002年以浮動博物館的面貌對公眾開放。

    It sank during a nor’easter in 2007 and was sold for scrap.（AP）

    它在2007年一場東北風暴中沈船，被當廢料變賣。

    （美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    submarine：形容詞，指海底的、海中的。名詞，指海底動（植）物、潛艦。如：a submarine tunnel（海底隧道）

    sheath：名詞，指刀劍的鞘、保險套、女性緊身衣物；動詞，同sheathe，指把刀劍插入鞘中、厚厚包覆。例句：The pond was sheathed in ice.（池塘被冰層覆蓋。）

    wind up：片語動詞，指陷入、落得。例句：Do you want to wind up homeless?（你想搞得無家可歸嗎？）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    抗議者持續被殺！緬甸民眾痛罵中國「SHAME ON YOU」！
    2021/03/12 08:32

    抗議者持續被殺！緬甸民眾痛罵中國「SHAME ON YOU」！

    拜登簽署1.9兆美元紓困案 補助金最快本週入帳
    2021/03/12 06:52

    拜登簽署1.9兆美元紓困案 補助金最快本週入帳

    培訓課逼女員工只穿內衣抱男人 美知名中餐廳遭控性犯罪
    2021/03/12 08:24

    培訓課逼女員工只穿內衣抱男人 美知名中餐廳遭控性犯罪

    美中高層下週正面交鋒 白宮：台灣議題不會退讓！
    2021/03/12 07:24

    美中高層下週正面交鋒 白宮：台灣議題不會退讓！

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播