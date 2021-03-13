《中英對照讀新聞》Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire 曾現身電影的冷戰時期潛艦遺跡著火

前蘇聯潛艦「茱麗葉484號」近年落腳美國羅德島州普洛敦維士市濱水廢料場，9日發生火警。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/03/13 05:30

◎周虹汶

The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap.

曾在哈里遜．福特主演電影中出現的冷戰時期俄羅斯潛艇遺跡，週二早上在普洛敦維士市著火，當時工人正用噴槍把它切割成碎片。

The hull is sheathed in a 8 -10-centimeter layer of rubber and that’s what caught fire as workers cut into it with a torch, Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.

普洛敦維士市消防副助理局長史蒂夫．卡普拉科塔說，船體被8到10公分厚的橡膠層包覆，當工人拿噴槍切入，它就成了著火點。

After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie "K-19：The Widowmaker."

冷戰後，這艘以茱麗葉484號之名為外界所知的潛艦出售，在芬蘭赫爾辛基市被當成一家餐廳及伏特加酒吧，也是福特2002年電影「K-19：寡婦製造者」的拍攝場景之一。

The sub wound up in Providence because the Rhode Island-based USS Saratoga Museum Foundation bought it and opened it to the public as a floating museum in 2002.

這艘潛艦最後在普洛敦維士市劃下句點，因為美國薩拉托加號航空母艦博物館基金會買下它，並於2002年以浮動博物館的面貌對公眾開放。

It sank during a nor’easter in 2007 and was sold for scrap.（AP）

它在2007年一場東北風暴中沈船，被當廢料變賣。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

submarine：形容詞，指海底的、海中的。名詞，指海底動（植）物、潛艦。如：a submarine tunnel（海底隧道）

sheath：名詞，指刀劍的鞘、保險套、女性緊身衣物；動詞，同sheathe，指把刀劍插入鞘中、厚厚包覆。例句：The pond was sheathed in ice.（池塘被冰層覆蓋。）

wind up：片語動詞，指陷入、落得。例句：Do you want to wind up homeless?（你想搞得無家可歸嗎？）

