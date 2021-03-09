中英對照讀新聞》Birkenstock sandals made from actual Hermes Birkin bags 用真的愛瑪仕柏金包製作的勃肯涼鞋

MSCHF買了4個愛瑪仕柏金手提包，將它們重製為鞋子，並命名為「柏金鞋」。（取自birkinstock.shoes網站）

2021/03/09 05:30

◎黃靖媗

Clearly enjoying the play of words, Brooklyn company MSCHF, founded in 2016 by Gabriel Whaley, bought four vintage Hermes Birkin handbags, and remade them into shoes it has named Birkinstocks.

由加布里埃爾．沃利於2016年創立的布魯克林公司MSCHF，顯然熱衷於玩文字遊戲，買了4個經典的愛瑪仕柏金手提包，將它們重製為鞋子，並命名為「柏金鞋」。

Due to the very limited number made – there are supposedly just ten pairs – any would-be buyer must submit a letter of intention to the website, with prices ranging from $34,000 to $76,000, depending on size.

因為製作的數量非常有限，大約只有10雙，任何有意購買的人都必須在網站提交意向書，價錢取決於大小，約為3萬4000至7萬6000美元。

MSCHF bought $122,500 worth of original Birkin bags for this project. After first experimenting on fake versions, it approached New York leather work companies to deconstruct and then cut up the Hermes original. Apparently appalled, the first tranche of companies all refused.

MSCHF為了這項產品，買了價值12萬2500美元的原始柏金包。在使用假貨進行第1次實驗後，他們接觸紐約的皮革製品公司，去解構、分割原始的柏金包。第1批（被接觸的）公司顯然感到震驚，全都拒絕了。

While the thought of destroying something so valuable will jar many, it is nothing new for MSCHF. It bought a Damien Hirst dot painting in May 2020, which it promptly cut up into the individual dots, to sell one by one.

儘管銷毀如此有價值物品的想法震驚許多人，但對MSCHF而言不是新鮮事。他們曾在2020年5月買下達米恩．赫斯特的點畫後，立刻將畫裁成許多個點，逐個售出。

新聞辭典

vintage：形容詞，最佳的、經典的。例句：The Lion King is a vintage Disney film.（獅子王是1部經典的迪士尼影片。）

appalled：形容詞，驚駭的。例句：He was appalled by the earthquake.（他對這場地震感到驚駭。）

promptly：副詞，立即地、迅速地。例句：We have to leave promptly to catch the plane.（我們必須立刻動身，才能趕上飛機。）

