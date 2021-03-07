為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Moon likely to receive AstraZeneca vaccine 文在寅很可能接種「阿斯特捷利康」疫苗

    圖為南韓總統文在寅（右）2月26日視察首爾一間公共衛生中心，觀看1名女醫師接種「阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）」疫苗。（美聯社檔案照）

    圖為南韓總統文在寅（右）2月26日視察首爾一間公共衛生中心，觀看1名女醫師接種「阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）」疫苗。（美聯社檔案照）

    2021/03/07 05:30

    ◎茅毅

    President Moon Jae-in is expected to receive his COVID-19 jab before his planned trip to the UK in June to attend the G7 summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

    （南韓總統府）青瓦台週四表示，總統文在寅可望接種2019冠狀病毒病疫苗，在他按計畫於6月赴英國出席7大工業國集團峰會前。

    ’’Like ordinary citizens, the president cannot choose the vaccine type. The exact date will be decided in consideration of his trip for the G7 that is likely to be held as a face-to-face gathering,’’ presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said.

    總統發言人姜珉碩說：「就像一般民眾，總統並不能挑選（施打的）疫苗種類。確切日期將考慮他的行程，G7峰會屆時很可能以面對面會議的方式舉行。」

    Currently, two vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer are being delivered. ’’President Moon is also likely to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine considering Pfizer vaccines are being distributed to medical workers,’’ a Cheong Wa Da official said on condition of anonymity.

    目前，阿斯特捷利康公司和輝瑞大藥廠研製的2種疫苗正在配送。青瓦台1名匿名官員說：「考慮到輝瑞疫苗正分配給醫療人員，文總統也很可能接種阿斯特捷利康疫苗。」

    新聞辭典

    jab：名詞、動詞，（猛）刺（戳、捅）、注射。You’ll need a flu jab.（你需要打流感預防針。）

    in consideration of：片語，考慮到、由（鑒）於。In consideration of the premises, Party A and Party B agree as follows.（考慮到上述各點，甲方與乙方特此立約。）

    anonymity：名詞，匿名、作者不詳。The police have reassured witnesses that they will be guaranteed anonymity.（警方已向目擊證人保證，不會公開其姓名。）

