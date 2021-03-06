《中英對照讀新聞》66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay／66人從威斯康辛灣漂流的浮冰上獲救

德國北部齊諾維茨鎮波羅的海海域碼頭附近上月14日有大片浮冰，僅供示意，與此報導內容無直接關聯。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/03/06 05:30

◎周虹汶

The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.

美國海岸防衛隊和其他幾間機關救起了困滯在威斯康辛州東北部一處海灣浮冰上的66位民眾。

Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the Coast Guard said.

破冰船和直升機週四出動，把原本正在多爾郡冰上釣魚的民眾帶到安全處。海岸防衛隊說，三塊不同的浮冰在海岸和好幾群民眾之間出現裂縫後分開。

High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. No one was injured.

隨冬季風暴逼近而來的強風，把浮冰進一步推離海岸。無人受傷。

Coast Guard Ice Rescue teams from Sturgeon Bay, Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay, two helicopters from Traverse City, Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and local government agencies assisted in the rescue, which took four hours to complete. （AP）

來自斯特金貝的海岸防衛隊冰上救援小組、海岸防衛隊機動海灣巡邏艇、來自密西根州特拉弗斯市的兩架直升機、威斯康辛自然資源局和當地政府局處，在這場花費4個小時才完成的救援行動中伸出援手。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

adrift：形容詞，指漂流的、隨波逐流的、漫無目的的、漂泊無依的。例句：Something seems to have gone adrift in his calculations.（他的計算好像有地方出問題。）

strand：名詞，指繩線、海灘、湖濱；動詞，指弄斷繩索一或多股、擱淺、處於困境。例句：There are two distinguishable strands.（有兩種明顯不同的情況。）

crack：動詞，指破裂、身心疲憊、出現隔閡、失敗；動詞，指裂開、非法入侵電腦系統、解決問題、發出爆裂聲、嗓音變嘶啞、開玩笑。例句：You’re always cracking jokes.（您老愛說笑。）

