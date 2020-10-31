為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air／準備進入現場報導前 澳洲記者遭喜鵲俯衝猛撲

    喜鵲適應能力強，處處可見其蹤跡，英國首都倫敦「灌木公園」14日有1頭歐洲馬鹿的背上就停了1隻。（資料照，美聯社）

    2020/10/31 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening bulletin.

    1隻喜鵲週一俯衝撲向一名澳洲記者的臉，就在這名記者為晚間時段準備現場報導之前。

    Nine Network reporter, Brett McLeod, was preparing for his live cross outdoors when the crow-like bird dived at his face but he quickly regained his composure and delivered his piece to the camera.

    這隻像烏鴉的鳥朝他臉上俯衝時，「九號電視網」記者布雷特．麥克利奧德正準備在戶外進入現場報導，但他迅速恢復沉著並對鏡頭完成報導。

    The black-and-white Australian magpie, not related to the European magpies famous for taking glittering treasures for their nests, tend to attack anyone who comes close to their suburban nests.

    黑白相間的澳洲喜鵲，和帶發光寶物回巢而知名的歐洲喜鵲無關，往往對接近牠們位於郊外鳥巢的任何人發動攻擊。

    Spring is widely known as the ’swooping season’ to Australians when birds, mostly magpies, attack humans and even other birds when they stray too close while its fledglings hatch and nest.

    （Reuters）

    春天對澳洲而言，是廣為人知的「俯衝季」，以喜鵲為主的鳥類這時攻擊人類，甚或其他鳥類，當他們在其雛鳥孵出及築巢時靠得太近。（路透）

    【新聞辭典】

    presume：動詞，動詞，指為進攻而從高處俯衝、為圍捕而突然襲擊。例句：The police swooped on these houses this morning.（警方今晨突擊搜查這些房子。）

    composure：名詞，指鎮靜、泰然自若。例句：He didn’t want to lose his composure in front of her.（他不想在她面前失態。）

    glitter：動詞，指閃耀、眼睛閃爍；名詞，指名人的魅力、閃耀、發光小物、例句：His eyes glittered with anger.（他的眼睛噴出怒火。）

