中英對照讀新聞》Painting found in Italian gallery’s wall confirmed to be long-lost Klimt／義大利畫廊牆壁發現的畫作 證實是佚失多時的克林姆名畫

義大利武警今年1月在一場記者會上，駐守於去年12月尋獲的名畫「仕女肖像」旁。（資料照，美聯社）

2020/10/30 05:30

◎張沛元

Gustav Klimt’s "Portrait of a Lady" disappeared from an art gallery in northern Italy 23 years ago. It was presumed stolen.

古斯塔夫．克林姆的作品「仕女肖像」23年前從義大利北部的一家藝廊不翼而飛，推斷應該是遭竊。

The location of the masterpiece has been one of the art world’s biggest mysteries ever since — only to be solved after discovering a secret door in the gallery’s walls.

這幅名畫的下落，自此成為藝術界最大謎團之一，沒想到在發現這家藝廊的牆壁上有一扇神秘的門後得以破解。

In December, a gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in Piacenza, Italy, found a painting hiding in a plastic bag within an external wall while clearing away ivy. Experts confirmed Friday that that painting is the long-lost Klimt work.

（去年）12月，義大利城市皮亞琴察的瑞西．歐迪現代藝廊，一名園丁在清除常春藤時，發現外牆裡的一個塑膠袋裡藏有一幅畫。專家週五證實，這幅畫就是消失許久的克林姆作品「仕女肖像」。

"I’d like to say with no lack of emotion that I can announce the painting is authentic," Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters Friday.

「我要非常激動地說，我可以宣布這幅畫是真跡，」皮亞琴察檢察官歐涅拉．齊卡週五告訴記者。

According to BBC News, "Portrait of a Lady" is valued at $66 million.

根據英國廣播公司新聞，「仕女肖像」價值6600萬美元。

【新聞辭典】

presume：動詞，假定，推定，認定。例句：The little girl missing for nearly ten years is presumed dead now.（那名失蹤近10年的小女孩，如今推斷應該已不在人世。）

only to do something：慣用語，不料卻，沒想到卻。例句：I arrived at the railroad station in time only to find I left my smart phone behind at home.（我及時趕到火車站，卻發現我把手機忘在家裡了。）

no lack of：慣用語，許多。

