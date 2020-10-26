中英對照讀新聞》Playing video games as child may improve working memory later 小時候玩電玩或可提高以後的工作記憶

研究顯示，小時候玩電玩遊戲或可提高長大後的工作記憶。（示意圖，路透檔案照）

A number of studies have shown how playing video games can lead to structural changes in the brain, including increasing the size of some regions, or to functional changes, such as activating the areas responsible for attention or visual-spatial skills. New research from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya(UOC) has gone further to show how cognitive changes can take place even years after people stop playing.

一些研究顯示，玩電玩會導致腦結構變化，包括增加某些區域的大小，或導致功能性改變，諸如啟動負責注意力或視覺空間技能的區域。加泰隆尼亞開放大學（UOC）的新研究進一步表明，即使不玩遊戲好幾年後，其導致的認知變化也會發生。

This is one of the conclusions from the article published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The study involved 27 people between the ages of 18 and 40 with and without any kind of experience with video gaming.

這是發表在《人類神經科學前沿》期刊上的文章結論之一。該研究涉及27名年齡在18至40歲之間的人，有無玩電玩經驗的人都有。

The results show that people without experience of playing video games as a child did not benefit from improvements in processing and inhibiting irrelevant stimuli.

結果顯示，兒童時期沒有玩電玩經驗的人，沒有從中獲得優化腦部處理能力和抑制無關刺激的效果。

新聞辭典

cognitive：形容詞，感知的；認知的；認識力的。例句：Some of her cognitive functions have been impaired.（她的部分認知能力受到損害。）

inhibit：動詞，抑制，禁止。例句：This drug inhibits the growth of tumors.（這種藥物抑制腫瘤生長。）

stimuli：名詞，stimulus複數型，刺激，刺激物。例句：This movie plays as a positive stimulus to me.（這部電影帶給我正面刺激。）

