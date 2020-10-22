為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Alligator rumored to have been Hitler’s dies in Moscow 據傳曾由希特勒飼養的鱷魚，在莫斯科過世

    一隻據傳曾由前納粹領袖希特勒飼養的鱷魚，在莫斯科過世。（法新社資料照）

    2020/10/22 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

    許多人相信曾由阿道夫．希特勒飼養的一隻鱷魚，已在莫斯科一座動物園過世。

    The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when he died on May 22.

    園方說，這隻名為「土星」的鱷魚，在5月22日過世時為84歲。

    Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union.

    「土星」在美國出生後被送往柏林動物園，直到動物園1943年被轟炸時脫逃。牠從此行蹤成謎，1946年才被英國士兵發現，並交給蘇聯。

    "Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo," the zoo said in a statement. But, it noted, "animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins."（AP）

    園方聲明指出：「有關牠是希特勒的收藏品，並非養在柏林動物園的傳聞，幾乎就在那時立刻出現。」然而，園方也提到：「動物並未參與戰爭或政治，為了人類的罪行譴責牠們很荒唐。」（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    alligator：名詞，短吻鱷。例句：This is a movie about an alligator being infuriated by humans.（這是一部有關鱷魚被人類激怒的電影。）

    whereabouts：名詞，行蹤；下落。例句：No one knows the exact whereabouts of him.（沒人知道他確切的下落。）

    absurd：形容詞，荒謬的。例句：It is absurd to blame the error on me.（把錯怪到我頭上太荒謬了。）

