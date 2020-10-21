中英對照讀新聞》Trump, Biden debate devolves into chaos for much of the night 川普、拜登辯論淪為大半個晚上的混亂

爭取連任的共和黨籍現任總統川普（左），與民主黨總統候選人拜登（右）9月29日的首場辯論會。（歐新社檔案照）

2020/10/21 05:30

◎管淑平

Down in the polls and running out of time to make his case to millions of American voters, President Donald Trump doubled down on debate tactics that won him the presidency four years ago：Don’t let anybody else talk.

民調支持度低迷又快要沒時間向數百萬名美國選民說明他的主張，總統川普在辯論戰術上，變本加厲重施4年前讓他贏得總統寶座的招數：不讓其他任何人講話。

He talked over former Vice President Joe Biden. He talked over moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News. He was loose with several facts.

他在前副總統拜登發言時插嘴，打斷主持人、福斯新聞的華勒斯的話。他在幾件事上疏於事實。

After repeated Trump attempts to steamroll him, Biden retorted："Would you shut up, man?" He didn’t.

在川普一再試圖強壓拜登後，拜登反擊說：「老兄，你閉嘴好嗎？」川普沒有閉嘴。

Once an obviously frustrated Wallace said, "Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate, and I would like to ask my question."

一度明顯感到苦惱的華勒斯說，「總統先生，我是這場辯論會的主持人，我想提出我要問的問題」。

Trump fired back at Wallace： "I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK. I’m not surprised."

川普反嗆華勒斯：「我好像是在和你辯論，而不是他，但是沒關係，我不意外。」

新聞辭典

make （one’s） case：片語，說明、說服（立場、做某事）的理由或主張。例句：I’ve made the case for your dismissal.（我已經說明解僱你的理由。）

devolve into：片語，發展成（通常往不好的方向）。例句：The nationwide protest has devolved into a continuing crisis.（這場全國性的抗議已演變成持續未解的危機。）

double down：片語，加倍、加強（做某事、立場）。例句：The authorities will double down on drink-driving penalties.（當局將加強嚴懲酒後駕車。）

