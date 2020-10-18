《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul housing prices climb 18% in a year 首爾房價一年上漲18%

圖為首爾江南區貧民窟「九龍村」的簡陋違章建築，不遠處則是該區的高樓大廈，形成強烈對比。（路透檔案照）

2020/10/18 05:30

◎茅毅

The cost of housing in Seoul, including apartments, climbed 18.8 percent over the past year, while high-ranking officials continued to argue that the real estate market would stabilize on the back of “anti-speculation” measures from the government.

首爾包括公寓在內的房價，去年上漲18.8%，儘管高官一再主張，在政府實施「反炒房」措施後，房地產市場就會穩定下來。

According to KB Kookmin Bank, the average price of housing in the capital came to 32.73 million won per 3.3 square meters as of Oct. 9, up 5.18 million won from 27.55 million won on Sept. 27, 2019.

根據「KB國民銀行」，截至10月9日，南韓首都的平均房價達每3.3平方公尺3273萬韓元，比2019年9月27日的2755萬，漲了518萬。

Further, nine of the 25 administrative districts in Seoul recorded increases in the cost of housing of more than 25 percent. Nowon-gu topped the list with a 31 percent increase, followed by Seongbuk-gu with 30 percent, Geumcheon-gu with 29.7 percent and Gangbuk-gu with 29 percent.

此外，首爾25個行政區中，有9區的房價漲幅創下逾25%的紀錄。蘆原區以升高31%高居榜首，其後是城北區的30%、衿川區的29.7%和江北區的29%。

新聞辭典

on the back of ：片語，由於…。The advertising agency secured the contract on the back of its previous successful campaigns.（由於先前的宣傳活動很成功，這家廣告公司最終拿到了合約。）

speculation：名詞，投機（的買賣）、推（猜、臆）測、推斷。His speculations in stocks led to his bankruptcy.（他因股票投機買賣導致破產。）

administrative：形容詞，行政（管理）的。This software claims to reduce administrative costs.（該軟體號稱可以減少行政成本。）

