為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》After midnight welcome at education ministry blasted 日本文部科學省午夜過後的歡迎會挨批

    日本新任首相菅義偉（中）9月16日深夜，在首相官邸帶領新內閣成員拍攝大合照。菅義偉右後方低頭戴眼鏡的男子即為河野太郎。（美聯社檔案照）

    日本新任首相菅義偉（中）9月16日深夜，在首相官邸帶領新內閣成員拍攝大合照。菅義偉右後方低頭戴眼鏡的男子即為河野太郎。（美聯社檔案照）

    2020/10/16 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    More than 100 bureaucrats at the education ministry were still burning the midnight oil on Sept. 18, but not because all of them wanted to.

    超過100名（日本）文部科學省的官僚，9月18日還在熬夜加班，但並非他們所有人都想熬夜。

    "Just stop," Taro Kono, state minister in charge of administrative reform, tweeted on Sept. 19, citing a news report on the education ministry’s way of doing things.

    「別再這樣，」行政改革擔當大臣河野太郎9月19日在「推特」上引用一篇關於文科省作法的報導時，如此寫道。

    Kono also fumed about another customary practice whereby all newly inaugurated Cabinet members take the podium to speak to reporters by rotation at the prime minister’s office during the period from midnight to the predawn hours.

    河野也不喜歡另外一項慣例，即宣誓就職的新內閣成員從午夜到破曉前，輪番在首相官邸上台向記者發言。

    "It is a prime example of precedent-based principles, vested interests and authoritarianism," Kono said at his own inaugural news conference held Sept. 17. "They should put a quick end to it,"

    「這是前例主義、既得利益與威權主義的最佳範例，」河野9月17日在他自己的就職記者會上如是說。「這些都該快點終止。」

    新聞辭典

    burning the midnight oil：慣用語，熬夜工作，挑燈夜戰，焚膏繼晷，夜以繼日。例句：Lawmakers were burning the midnight oil last night, trying to settle differences in important budget bills before the end of the city council session.（市議員們昨晚挑燈夜戰，趕在市議會會期結束前化解在重要預算案上的歧見。）

    fume about/over （someone or something）：片語，對某人或某事發怒。fume，動詞，發怒，生悶氣。

    put an end to something：慣用語，使終止，結束，杜絕。例句：The candidate promised to help put an end to gun violence in the city.（這名候選人誓言協助終止該市的槍枝暴力。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    星際大戰？鹿兒島直播驚見「UFO編隊」飛越櫻島火山
    2020/10/15 08:30

    星際大戰？鹿兒島直播驚見「UFO編隊」飛越櫻島火山 影片

    制裁林鄭月娥等10名香港官員 美警告金融機構勿往來
    2020/10/15 07:58

    制裁林鄭月娥等10名香港官員 美警告金融機構勿往來

    泰國學運包圍總理府 當局緊急頒布法令禁止集會
    2020/10/15 07:30

    泰國學運包圍總理府 當局緊急頒布法令禁止集會

    中共狂打台諜案 官媒竟刊文要我情治人員「棄暗投明」
    2020/10/15 09:43

    中共狂打台諜案 官媒竟刊文要我情治人員「棄暗投明」

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播