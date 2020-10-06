中英對照讀新聞》Robot dogs join US Air Force exercise 機器狗加入美國空軍演習

美軍高科技兵器—機器狗。（取自Ghost Robotics Twitter）

2020/10/06 05:30

◎ 黃靖媗

It looked like a scene from science fiction. Emerging from United States Air Force planes, four-legged robot dogs scampered onto an airfield in the Mojave Desert, offering a possible preview into the future of warfare.

看起來像是科幻作品的一幕。美國空軍飛機上出現幾隻4腳的機器狗，蹦蹦跳跳地跑進莫哈韋沙漠的機場，提供未來戰爭的一種可能預示。

Flying into a possibly hostile airstrip aboard an Air Force C-130, the robot dogs were sent outside the aircraft to scout for threats before the humans inside would be exposed to them, according to an Air Force news release dated September 3.

美國空軍9月3日發布的新聞指出，這幾隻機器狗搭乘空軍C-130運輸機，飛進可能的敵軍機場跑道被送出飛機，在裡面的人類暴露前先行偵察威脅。

The electronic canines are just one link in what the US military calls the Advanced Battle Management System（ABMS）. It uses artificial intelligence and rapid data analytics to detect and counter threats to US military assets in space and possible attacks on the US homeland with missiles.

電子狗是美國軍方「先進戰鬥管理系統（ABMS）」的環節之一。它使用人工智慧與快速資料分析，去偵測與應對空中針對美國軍事資產的威脅，與可能針對美國國土的飛彈攻擊。

新聞辭典

scamper：動詞，（小孩或動物）蹦蹦跳跳。例句：The children scampered into the classroom.（小孩們蹦蹦跳跳地走進教室。）

scout：動詞，偵察、搜索。例句：The tour guide has scouted the trail in advance.（導遊已事先探過路。）

expose：動詞，暴露。例句：Using Wi-Fi in a public place such as a hotel, cafe or bar can expose your data to a network which is not secure.（在飯店、咖啡館或酒吧之類的公共場所使用Wi-Fi，可能讓你的資料暴露在不安全的網路中。）

