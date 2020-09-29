為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Banksy’s activism is his greatest work 班克西的激進主義是他最棒的作品

    街頭藝術家班克西致力於援助難民，自掏腰包購買難民船「路易斯．米歇爾號」，並在船上繪製改版的《氣球女孩》。（美聯社）

    街頭藝術家班克西致力於援助難民，自掏腰包購買難民船「路易斯．米歇爾號」，並在船上繪製改版的《氣球女孩》。（美聯社）

    2020/09/29 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    Banksy’s latest project—funding a refugee rescue boat named Louise Michel after the 19th-century French anarchist—may be his greatest work yet.

    班克西的最新計畫，資助一艘以19世紀法國無政府主義者路易斯．米歇爾命名的難民救援船，可能是他至今最棒的作品。

    Since setting off a week ago from the Spanish seaport of Burriana, the boat, which is registered in Germany and manned by a crew of activists from across Europe led by Pia Klemp, has rescued more than 150 people off the coast of Libya.

    自從一週前從西班牙海港布里亞納啟航，這艘在德國註冊、配置由皮亞．克倫普領導的歐洲運動家們組成的團隊的船，已在利比亞海灘救援逾150人。

    Banksy’s involvement in the Louise Michel mission dates back to last autumn, when he opened a pop-up shop in Croydon and announced his intention to purchase a "new migrant rescue boat" using the proceeds from sales.

    班克西參與路易斯．米歇爾任務可以追溯到去年秋天，當時他在克洛伊頓開了一間快閃店，並宣布他想用銷售的收益，購買一艘「新的移民救援船」。

    His history of working to highlight the plight of refugees stretches back much further.

    他致力強調難民困境的紀錄可以追溯至更久以前。

    新聞辭典

    date back：片語，（時間）追溯至。例句：The statue can date back to the 13th century.（這尊雕像可以追溯到13世紀。）

    plight：名詞，困境。例句：We can see the plight of those homeless.（我們可以看見這些無家可歸者的困境。）

    stretch：動詞，延伸、綿延。例句：The river stretches for 1,000 km along the mountains.（這條河沿著山脈綿延1000公里。）

