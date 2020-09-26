為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Fifty meters up and two apart - Belgium’s dinner-in-the-sky relaunches 在50公尺上空相距2米：比利時高空晚餐重新開張

    比利時「空中餐廳」因應2019冠狀病毒疾病疫情，推出符合社交距離的新用餐環境。（路透）

    比利時「空中餐廳」因應2019冠狀病毒疾病疫情，推出符合社交距離的新用餐環境。（路透）

    2020/09/26 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel.

    尋求不同餐飲經驗的比利時人，將再次能夠於地面50公尺上方吃東西，因為高空用餐經驗從2019冠狀病毒疾病行動限制令後，正以著一種新的社交距離感重返。

    Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

    2006年開張以來在將近60國設立的比利時「空中餐廳」，把用餐者和一架起重機吊著的餐桌座位繫在一起，而知名主廚們在中間烹調服務。

    Their original platform sat 22 people together along the perimeter, but in the COVID-19 era, up to 32 diners will now reserve four-person private tables spaced apart from. The chefs and servers also have a little more space to roam.

    他們原本的平台是22人圍著坐，但在2019冠狀病毒疾病時代，多達32名用餐者現在將預約彼此間隔的4人桌。主廚和侍者也有多些空間遊走。

    Dinner in the Sky offers three sittings - for lunch and two for dinner over the coming two weeks. The price is 295 euros per head or 150 euros for weekend afternoon cocktails.（Reuters）

    「空中餐廳」提供3個入席時段—未來2週有午餐以及晚餐2個時段。價位是平均每人295歐元，或週末下午雞尾酒150歐元。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    strap：名詞，指帶子、皮條、鞭打；動詞，指捆綁、束住、抽打、拚命工作。例句：He is a bit strapped for cash.（他的現金不太夠。）

    suspend：動詞，指中止、暫令停職或停學、懸掛。例句：He was suspended from school for fighting.（他因打架而被勒令停學。）

    roam：名詞、動詞，指漫步、流浪。例句：She roamed around the world for a year.（她花了1年遊歷世界。）

