中英對照讀新聞》Woman Finds Out Succulent She Watered For 2 Years is Fake 女子發現她澆水養了2年的多肉植物是假的

2020/09/25 05:30

◎張沛元

Experts say having a plant inside your home can go a long way toward brightening your space and lifting your mood, productivity and concentration.

專家說，家裡放盆植物有助於讓空間鮮活明亮與心情變好，提高生產力與專注力。

In a Facebook post that’s gone viral, Caelie Wilkes, 24, a stay-at-home mom, shared a photo of a succulent she’d kept in her home over the last two years, and how she was only now, realizing it was a fake.

24歲的居家媽媽凱莉．威爾克斯在一篇已被瘋傳的「臉書」貼文中，分享一張她在家裡養了2年的多肉植物的照片，以及她如何直到如今才發現它是假的。

"I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about 2 years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an over all perfect plant," Wilkes wrote, adding that she discovered the plant was an impostor after she decided to transplant it into a new container.

「我養這個美麗的多肉植物大概2年了，我很以它為傲，它飽滿、色澤美麗，就是一個非常完美的植物，」威爾克斯寫道，並補充說，她是在決定幫該植物換個新盆子時，發現它是假的。

"I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic!" Wilkes wrote.

「我對這個植物投注了很多愛！我幫它洗葉子。盡全力讓它漂漂亮亮的，而它居然徹頭徹尾是個塑膠貨！」威爾克斯寫道。

新聞辭典

go a long way toward（s） doing something：慣用語，對…很有幫助。例句：In almost all kinds of relationships, the words "I’m sorry" can go a long way toward mending whatever is wrong.（在幾乎所有類型的關係中，「對不起」有助於修補任何錯誤。）

stay-at-home：形容詞，留在家中的；名詞，深居簡出者，老是留在家裡的人，不愛出門的人。

try one’s best/hardest：慣用語，竭盡全力，全力以赴。例句：Scrubbing your hands raw and trying your hardest to keep from touching your face is something way harder than it seems.（狠狠刷洗雙手與盡量避免摸臉，其實還滿難做到。）

