為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》In New York, making a life out of bottles and cans 在紐約市靠瓶瓶罐罐討生活

    紐約市布魯克林區一座資源回收場。（美聯社）

    紐約市布魯克林區一座資源回收場。（美聯社）

    2020/09/24 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    When the Brooklyn clothing factory where she worked closed its doors, Josefa Marin started picking up cans and bottles from trash cans to make ends meet.

    當荷塞法．瑪林工作的布魯克林成衣廠關門後，她開始從垃圾桶撿拾瓶罐轉賣，好達到收支平衡。

    A decade later, the 50-year-old Mexican immigrant is handed hundreds of recyclables by bars and clubs and by concierges of private buildings. They even give her the keys to their trash rooms so she can take what she needs.

    10年後，酒吧、俱樂部或私人大樓的管理員，都會把上百件回收品交給這位50歲的墨西哥移民。他們甚至把回收室的鑰匙交給她，讓她自由拿取。

    They are called "bottle professionals" by some redemption centers’ employees, and are described as people who know by heart each recycling and trash pick-up route and who take the job seriously thanks to a 1982 law in New York that allows consumers to return empty containers for five cents.（AP）

    某些資源回收中心的員工稱他們為「瓶罐專家」，形容他們是把每一條資源回收路線銘記在心，以及認真對待這項工作的人。拜紐約市1982年一項法律所賜，消費者只要回收空瓶罐，就能退回5美分（約1.5台幣）。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    make ends meet：慣用片語，使收支平衡。例句：It is an achievement to make ends meet with a big family.（在大家庭中達成收支平衡，堪稱一項成就。）

    concierge：名詞，門房；櫃檯人員。例句：Police officers disguise themselves as hotel concierges.（員警喬裝成飯店禮賓人員。）

    redemption：名詞，贖回；買回。例句：I paid a lot of money for the redemption of the jewelry.（我花了一大筆錢贖回珠寶。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    全球確逾3144萬例 WHO：上週新增近200萬例創新高
    2020/09/23 07:15

    全球確逾3144萬例 WHO：上週新增近200萬例創新高

    反制迫害新疆維族人權 美眾院壓倒性通過《中國強迫勞動法》
    2020/09/23 06:44

    反制迫害新疆維族人權 美眾院壓倒性通過《中國強迫勞動法》

    近期共機頻繁侵擾 美專家：回應美台「切香腸」式改善關係
    2020/09/23 06:59

    近期共機頻繁侵擾 美專家：回應美台「切香腸」式改善關係

    英法德批中國南海聲明違法 龐皮歐喊讚
    2020/09/23 07:11

    英法德批中國南海聲明違法 龐皮歐喊讚

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播