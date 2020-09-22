為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Lego is spending £310m to transform its bricks 樂高耗資3.1億歐元 改變它的積木

    丹麥玩具公司樂高著手研發能取代塑膠的環保積木材質。（美聯社）

    2020/09/22 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    The Danish toymaker is investing £310m in efforts to create its colourful bricks using sustainable materials, but its quest to find an alternative to oil-based plastic has been quite difficult so far.

    這家丹麥玩具製造商正投資3.1億歐元，努力創造使用永續材質的多彩積木，但它尋找能取代油基塑膠的替代方案之路，到目前為止還很艱難。

    For five years, a team of more than 150 engineers and scientists have been testing many different plant-based and recycled materials - but making sure the bricks can stick together while coming apart easily has been a challenge.

    5年來，一支超過150名工程師與科學家參與的團隊，已經測試過許多不同基於植物與可回收的材質，但要確保積木既能夠黏在一起，又能輕鬆分開，仍然是個挑戰。

    Lego executive Tim Brooks said the company has been testing how to use bio-polyethylene, a type of plastic made from ethanol that’s produced using sugarcane, for its hard bricks.

    樂高執行長提姆．布魯克斯說，該公司已經著手測試如何使用生物聚乙烯，這是一種由甘蔗生產的乙醇製成的塑膠，製造它的堅固積木。

    Lego has also announced that it’s going to ditch plastic bags in its boxed sets, which are currently used to hold loose bricks.

    樂高也宣布，它將拋棄盒裝組合內，目前用於盛裝散裝積木的塑膠袋。

    新聞辭典

    sustainable：形容詞，永續、長期維持。例句：Solar energy is a kind of sustainable energy.（太陽能是一種永續能源。）

    stick：動詞，黏住、固定住。例句：You can stick the poster on the board with some glue.（你可以用膠水將這張海報黏在板子上。）

    ditch：動詞，拋棄、甩掉（伴侶）。例句：Anna ditched her boyfriend last month.（安娜上個月把她的男友甩了。）

