中英對照讀新聞》Lego is spending £310m to transform its bricks 樂高耗資3.1億歐元 改變它的積木

丹麥玩具公司樂高著手研發能取代塑膠的環保積木材質。(美聯社)

2020/09/22 05:30

◎黃靖媗

The Danish toymaker is investing £310m in efforts to create its colourful bricks using sustainable materials, but its quest to find an alternative to oil-based plastic has been quite difficult so far.

這家丹麥玩具製造商正投資3.1億歐元,努力創造使用永續材質的多彩積木,但它尋找能取代油基塑膠的替代方案之路,到目前為止還很艱難。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For five years, a team of more than 150 engineers and scientists have been testing many different plant-based and recycled materials - but making sure the bricks can stick together while coming apart easily has been a challenge.

5年來,一支超過150名工程師與科學家參與的團隊,已經測試過許多不同基於植物與可回收的材質,但要確保積木既能夠黏在一起,又能輕鬆分開,仍然是個挑戰。

Lego executive Tim Brooks said the company has been testing how to use bio-polyethylene, a type of plastic made from ethanol that’s produced using sugarcane, for its hard bricks.

樂高執行長提姆.布魯克斯說,該公司已經著手測試如何使用生物聚乙烯,這是一種由甘蔗生產的乙醇製成的塑膠,製造它的堅固積木。

Lego has also announced that it’s going to ditch plastic bags in its boxed sets, which are currently used to hold loose bricks.

樂高也宣布,它將拋棄盒裝組合內,目前用於盛裝散裝積木的塑膠袋。

新聞辭典

sustainable:形容詞,永續、長期維持。例句:Solar energy is a kind of sustainable energy.(太陽能是一種永續能源。)

stick:動詞,黏住、固定住。例句:You can stick the poster on the board with some glue.(你可以用膠水將這張海報黏在板子上。)

ditch:動詞,拋棄、甩掉(伴侶)。例句:Anna ditched her boyfriend last month.(安娜上個月把她的男友甩了。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法