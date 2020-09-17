《中英對照讀新聞》After obesity surgery, more patients returning for another 愈來愈多人做完減重手術後，又回頭做第2次

美國統計顯示，許多人被迫重複接受減重手術。（美聯社檔案照）

2020/09/17 05:30

◎ 孫宇青

As more Americans turn to surgery to lose weight, more of them are also returning for a second operation because the first isn’t working.

愈來愈多美國人透過手術減重，也愈來愈多人回頭做第2次，因為第1次手術成效不彰。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Last year, an estimated 15% of the 252,000 obesity surgeries in the U.S. came after a previous surgery. That compares to 6% of the 158,000 surgeries in 2011, according to a surgeons’ group.

根據一個外科醫師組織統計，美國去年25.2萬次減重手術中，有15%屬於第2度手術。相較之下，2011年的15.8萬次手術中，這種情形僅佔6%。

Weight loss surgery has proven to be an effective way to treat obesity and related conditions like diabetes. Methods vary, but the operations generally shrink the stomach to limit how much people can eat without feeling sick.

減重手術已證實能有效對抗肥胖和糖尿病等相關疾病。手術方式五花八門，但通常是透過縮胃，讓患者在不感到難受的情況下抑制食慾。

Many people achieve significant weight loss but results aren’t assured. It’s still possible to overeat and regain weight over time once restrictive devices slip and stomachs stretch back out.（AP）

許多人減重成果顯著，但無法保證從此就能安心。一旦約束性裝置鬆開，胃伸展成原來的大小，人們還是有可能吃太多，進而復胖。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

shrink：動詞，（使）縮短；退縮。例句：My sweater shrank in the wash.（我的毛衣一洗就縮水。）

assure：動詞，確保；保證。例句：He assured me that my anxiety was groundless.（他向我保證，我的焦慮是沒有根據的。）

restrictive：形容詞，限制的。例句：Restrictive measures were taken to prevent the virus from spreading.（為防病毒擴散，已採取限制性措施。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法