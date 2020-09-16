為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》GOP senator calls on China to repay $1.6T of century-old debt 共和黨參議員要求中國償還1.6兆美元百年債務

    美元和人民幣紙鈔。（路透檔案照）

    2020/09/16 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Sen. Martha McSally introduced a resolution calling on China to repay U.S. bondholders more than $1.6 trillion of sovereign debt, including interest, that pre-dates the country’s Communist government.

    聯邦參議員麥克薩利提出一項決議案，要求中國償還美國的債券持有人超過1.6兆含利息的主權債務；這筆債款在該國共產黨政府成立前就存在。

    The measure is co-sponsored by Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Resolutions lack the force of law held by a bill, though they reflect the will of lawmakers.

    此案由參議員布萊克本共同提出。決議案缺少法案具有的法律效力，但反映議員的意志。

    "China has repeatedly failed to honor its obligations to America, taking American families’ money and jobs,"McSally said. "Well, the abuse ends here. We are holding China accountable for their debt and for unleashing the coronavirus on the world."

    「中國一再未履行對美國的債務義務，拿走美國家庭的錢和工作」，麥克薩利說。「這種侵犯行徑到此為止。我們是在要中國為他們的債務以及放任新冠病毒蔓延全世界負責。」

    新聞辭典

    call on：片語，要求，號召。例句：The government has called on all men over the age of 20 to join the army.（政府號召所有20歲以上男性從軍。）

    pre-date（或predate）：動詞，早於（某時間）發生或存在。例句： These stone tools predate human civilisation.（這些石器在人類文明之前就存在。）

    honor：動詞，信守、兌現（承諾或協議）。例句：You did not honor your promise.（你沒有兌現你的承諾。）

