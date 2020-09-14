中英對照讀新聞》Couples design their own "virtual babies" at Dutch art exhibit 荷蘭藝術展 伴侶可自創「虛擬嬰兒」

荷蘭虛擬實境藝術展，民眾可自創數位嬰兒。（路透）

2020/09/14 05:30

◎陳成良

Couples who want children of their own got a brief taste of parenthood by creating their own "digital babies" during a virtual reality art exhibit in the Netherlands.

荷蘭舉行的一場虛擬實境藝術展中，想要有自己小孩的伴侶，可以藉由創造「數位嬰兒」，短暫體會當父母的滋味。

Visitors selected the baby’s character traits, physical appearance and other features by answering questions on a computer tablet.

訪客透過平板電腦回答問題，選擇嬰兒的人格特質、外貌和其他特徵。

They sat in sofas in a futuristic room with soft lighting and flowing drapes, which was all part of an installation called "IVFX: posthuman parenting in hybrid reality," created by Dutch visual artist Victorine van Alphen.

荷蘭視覺藝術家艾爾芬推出的這項「IVFX：後人類混合現實為人父母體驗」裝置藝術展，場地是個充滿未來感的房間，有柔和的燈光和飄逸的布幕，讓參觀民眾坐在沙發上。

Their choices were then used to form a computer generated infant - a pulsating pink creature in an incubator, which squealed and had a red glowing heartbeat.

接著電腦會依據他們的選擇，在培養器裡生成一個嬰兒，這個粉紅色的蠕動生物 ，會發出尖叫，心跳會發出紅光。

新聞辭典

trait︰特徵，特性。例句：Jim’s two most pleasing traits are generosity and energy.（吉姆最討人喜歡的特點，是豪爽和充滿活力。）

hybrid：名詞，混合體，（動物或植物的）雜交種；油電車。例句：These are hybrid roses. （這些是雜交玫瑰。）

squeal：動詞，發出長而尖的聲音；尖叫； 大聲抱怨。例句：He squealed the words out. （他吼叫著說出那些話。）

