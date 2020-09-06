中英對照讀新聞》More Korean women live alone, think less about marriage 更多南韓女性獨居 較不考慮婚姻
◎茅毅
More than 3.09 million Korean women live alone, with growing numbers engaged in economic activities, government statistics showed Wednesday.
週三政府統計資料顯示，逾309萬南韓女性獨居，女性從事經濟活動的人數也越來越多。
According to Statistics Korea, one-woman households accounted for 50.3 percent of the total 6.14 million single-person households this year.
根據南韓統計廳，女性獨居戶數占今年共614萬獨居戶數中的50.3％。
The statistics agency expects the number to continue to rise to reach 3.23 million by 2025 and 3.65 million by 2035. The number of first-time marriages stood at 184,000 last year, compared with 200,000 in 2018 and 206,100 in 2017.
統計廳預料，此一數字在2025年前和2035年前，將持續攀升至323萬與365萬。去年初婚人數則為18萬4000人，相較於2018年的20萬及2017年的20萬6100人。
新聞辭典
engage in：片語，從事、忙於、致力於、參加（與）。例句：He was engaged in protecting wild animals.（他從事保護野生動物的工作。）
account for：片語，占…、對…負責、說明（解釋）。例句：Students account for the majority of our customers.（我們的客人大多數是學生。）
stand at：片語，（身高、分數、溫度等）是（達到）…。例句：Even without his shoes he stood at two meters tall.（就算不穿鞋，他的身高也有2公尺。）