中英對照讀新聞》More Korean women live alone, think less about marriage 更多南韓女性獨居 較不考慮婚姻

圖為今年4月間，南韓首爾一名女子推著手推車，載著一隻寵物狗在人行道上散步。（路透檔案照）

2020-09-06 05:30:00

◎茅毅

More than 3.09 million Korean women live alone, with growing numbers engaged in economic activities, government statistics showed Wednesday.

週三政府統計資料顯示，逾309萬南韓女性獨居，女性從事經濟活動的人數也越來越多。

請繼續往下閱讀...

According to Statistics Korea, one-woman households accounted for 50.3 percent of the total 6.14 million single-person households this year.

根據南韓統計廳，女性獨居戶數占今年共614萬獨居戶數中的50.3％。

The statistics agency expects the number to continue to rise to reach 3.23 million by 2025 and 3.65 million by 2035. The number of first-time marriages stood at 184,000 last year, compared with 200,000 in 2018 and 206,100 in 2017.

統計廳預料，此一數字在2025年前和2035年前，將持續攀升至323萬與365萬。去年初婚人數則為18萬4000人，相較於2018年的20萬及2017年的20萬6100人。

新聞辭典

engage in：片語，從事、忙於、致力於、參加（與）。例句：He was engaged in protecting wild animals.（他從事保護野生動物的工作。）

account for：片語，占…、對…負責、說明（解釋）。例句：Students account for the majority of our customers.（我們的客人大多數是學生。）

stand at：片語，（身高、分數、溫度等）是（達到）…。例句：Even without his shoes he stood at two meters tall.（就算不穿鞋，他的身高也有2公尺。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法