中英對照讀新聞》Kurosawa’s ’Wife of a Spy’ gets Venice Film Festival nod 黑澤清的「間諜之妻」獲威尼斯影展青睞

日本電影「間諜之妻」入圍本屆威尼斯影展競賽單元。（路透資料照）

2020-09-04 05:30:00

◎張沛元

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s latest film "Wife of a Spy" has been selected for competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival to vie for the top Golden Lion prize at one of the Big Three film festivals alongside Berlin and Cannes.

（日本）導演黑澤清的最新力作「間諜之妻」，已獲選入圍第77屆威尼斯國際影展競賽單元，將在這個與柏林及坎城齊名、世界3大影展之一的電影節上，爭奪最高榮譽（最佳影片）金獅獎。

Set in Japan in 1940 before the Pacific War breaks out, the film follows a woman under fire for staying loyal to her husband, who is mixed up in espionage after accidentally learning about a government secret.

該片背景設定為太平洋戰爭爆發前的1940年，描述一名女子因為忠於在無意間獲悉政府機密，而捲入間諜案的丈夫而飽受批評。

Though Kurosawa is an internationally renowned director, it marks the first time for his work to be shown in the competition section at the festival.

黑澤清雖貴為國際知名大導，這卻是他首度有作品入圍威尼斯影展競賽單元。

The festival starts on Sept. 2 in Venice, with the winners announced on the final day, Sept. 12. "Wife of a Spy" is scheduled to open in cinemas in Japan on Oct. 16.

該影展9月2日在威尼斯開幕，得獎者會在影展最後一天的9月12日揭曉。「間諜之妻」預定10月16日在日本院線上映。

新聞辭典

give somebody the nod/get the nod from somebody：慣用語，獲得同意，被挑中。例句：They are still waiting for the boss to give them the nod to start the project.（他們還在等老闆批准展開這項計畫。）

under fire：慣用語，遭受砲火攻擊；遭受猛烈批評。

be mixed up with/in something：慣用語，捲入；與…有牽連。例句：I was told that her husband was mixed up in illegal dealings.（我聽說她老公捲入非法交易。）

