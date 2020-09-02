為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》In pulling troops, Trump doesn’t hide spite for Merkel 川普在撤軍上不隱藏對梅克爾的反感

    梅克爾（左）與川普（右）2019年8月25日在法國出席七大工業國集團（G7）高峰會期間舉行雙邊會談。（法新社資料照）

    梅克爾（左）與川普（右）2019年8月25日在法國出席七大工業國集團（G7）高峰會期間舉行雙邊會談。（法新社資料照）

    2020-09-02 05:30:00

    ◎管淑平

    In pulling 12,000 US troops from Germany, President Donald Trump is laying bare what has long been clear － there is no love lost between him and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    總統川普在撤離1萬2000名駐德美軍一事上，揭示早已清楚的事情：他和德國總理梅克爾對彼此沒有好感。

    Trump has clashed with plenty of US allies but he has appeared to have special enmity for Merkel, whose liberal, technocratic approach on issues from the coronavirus to immigration is at stark odds with the New York mogul’s in-your-face populism.

    川普已經與很多美國盟邦發生爭執，但他顯然對梅克爾特別有怨念；梅克爾對於處理新冠病毒、移民問題等議題的自由派、技術官僚作風，都與這名紐約大亨的咄咄逼人、挑釁的民粹主義截然不同。

    "The United States has been taken advantage of on trade and on military and on everything else for many years, and I’m here and I’ve been straightening it out." （AFP）

    「美國在貿易、在軍事和其他一切事情上被佔便宜很多年了，現在我當家，一直在解決這件事」。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    lay bare：片語，暴露，揭露，解釋。The report lays bare the secrets of this powerful political family.（這項報導揭露這個有權有勢的政治家族秘辛。）

    no love lost：片語，（兩人之間）彼此討厭。例句：There’s no love lost between the two leaders.（這兩名領導人對彼此都沒好感。）

    straighten sth out：片語，解決、處理、釐清（問題、困境、誤會等）。例句：You need to straighten things out between you and Jill.（你需要釐清你和吉爾之間的問題。）

