中英對照讀新聞》Working parents’ woes deepen as schools shut down again 學校再次關閉 在職父母的麻煩加深

為保護學生健康和減緩武漢肺炎病毒擴散，首爾及其周邊地區的學校恢復遠距課程。一名南韓的小學女童26日正在她位於首爾的家中，用桌上型電腦上一堂線上課程。（歐新社檔案照）

2020-08-30 05:30:00

◎茅毅

Working parents of kindergarten and elementary school students are struggling again to find suitable childcare options, as all schools in the Seoul metropolitan area have been ordered to move classes online until Sept. 11.

（南韓）幼兒園和小學學生的在職父母，正再次努力尋找合適的育兒選項。因為首都圈的所有學校，均已被通令將課程改為線上，直到9月11日。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Although the measure was in response to the recent surge in the number of infections among students, teachers and other education workers, remote learning poses a burden to working parents as younger children are less likely to stay focused on lectures for a longer time.

儘管這些措施旨在因應最近在學生、教師與其他教育工作者中，感染人數激增的疫情，但遠距學習對在職父母造成負擔，因為較年幼的孩童，比較不可能長時間專注於課程。

The only option for working parents is sending their children to "emergency child care" classes, set up at schools for kindergarteners and younger elementary students who are in need of care during the day.

在職父母的唯一選項，是將他們的小孩送到「緊急托兒」班，學校的緊急托兒班是為了有日間照顧需求的幼兒園生及低年級小學生而設。

新聞辭典

woe：名詞，困難、災難、不幸、悲痛、麻煩、問題。例句：She told her mother all her woes.（她向她母親傾訴所有苦惱。）

working：形容詞，（有）工作的、初步（暫定）的、堪用的、運作的。例句：These tax changes will affect 90 percent of the working population.（這些稅負措施將影響90％的勞動人口。）

suitable：形容詞，適宜的、合適的、恰當的。例句：The book was expurgated to make it suitable for children.（這本書經過刪改，以適合兒童閱讀。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法