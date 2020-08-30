為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Working parents’ woes deepen as schools shut down again 學校再次關閉 在職父母的麻煩加深

    為保護學生健康和減緩武漢肺炎病毒擴散，首爾及其周邊地區的學校恢復遠距課程。一名南韓的小學女童26日正在她位於首爾的家中，用桌上型電腦上一堂線上課程。（歐新社檔案照）

    為保護學生健康和減緩武漢肺炎病毒擴散，首爾及其周邊地區的學校恢復遠距課程。一名南韓的小學女童26日正在她位於首爾的家中，用桌上型電腦上一堂線上課程。（歐新社檔案照）

    2020-08-30 05:30:00

    ◎茅毅

    Working parents of kindergarten and elementary school students are struggling again to find suitable childcare options, as all schools in the Seoul metropolitan area have been ordered to move classes online until Sept. 11.

    （南韓）幼兒園和小學學生的在職父母，正再次努力尋找合適的育兒選項。因為首都圈的所有學校，均已被通令將課程改為線上，直到9月11日。

    Although the measure was in response to the recent surge in the number of infections among students, teachers and other education workers, remote learning poses a burden to working parents as younger children are less likely to stay focused on lectures for a longer time.

    儘管這些措施旨在因應最近在學生、教師與其他教育工作者中，感染人數激增的疫情，但遠距學習對在職父母造成負擔，因為較年幼的孩童，比較不可能長時間專注於課程。

    The only option for working parents is sending their children to "emergency child care" classes, set up at schools for kindergarteners and younger elementary students who are in need of care during the day.

    在職父母的唯一選項，是將他們的小孩送到「緊急托兒」班，學校的緊急托兒班是為了有日間照顧需求的幼兒園生及低年級小學生而設。

    新聞辭典

    woe：名詞，困難、災難、不幸、悲痛、麻煩、問題。例句：She told her mother all her woes.（她向她母親傾訴所有苦惱。）

    working：形容詞，（有）工作的、初步（暫定）的、堪用的、運作的。例句：These tax changes will affect 90 percent of the working population.（這些稅負措施將影響90％的勞動人口。）

    suitable：形容詞，適宜的、合適的、恰當的。例句：The book was expurgated to make it suitable for children.（這本書經過刪改，以適合兒童閱讀。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    2020-08-29 09:53

    最強氫彈「沙皇炸彈」 60年前試爆機密畫面曝光 影片

    2020-08-29 07:23

    美豬牛開放》美副總統、國務卿齊聲挺台「為加強貿易夥伴關係開大門」

    2020-08-29 07:13

    中國暗出手？「陌生神秘人」突要重金保釋女共諜 美法官震驚

    2020-08-29 07:23

    美共和黨全代會落幕 4人確診武漢肺炎

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播