《中英對照讀新聞》Vietnamese man with five-metre hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling 越南男子留5公尺長髮 稱終身留髮乃神明召喚

越南92歲老翁阮文戰將近80年沒剪過髮或梳頭，以回應「神聖召喚」。（路透）

2020-08-29 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim.

雖然冠狀病毒行動限制令讓全世界許多男人留著比平常還長的頭髮，沒人能和幾乎80年沒修剪過的越南人阮文戰相比。

The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-metre long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with.

這個來自南部湄公河三角洲地區的92歲男子，以擁有5公尺長的髮辮自豪，因他的信仰就是與生俱來的東西不該修飾。

"I believe if I cut my hair I will die. I dare not to change anything, not even combing it," Nguyen told Reuters in his village about 80km west of Ho Chi Minh City.

阮在他位於胡志明市以西80公里的村莊告訴路透，「我相信我如果剪頭髮就會死。我不敢改變任何東西，就算是梳它也不敢。」

"I only nurture it, cover it in a scarf to keep it dry and clean and looking nice."

「我只滋養它、用圍巾包住它以保持乾燥清潔又好看。」

Nguyen, who worships nine powers and seven gods, believes it was his calling to grow his hair, which he bundles up under an orange turban.

崇拜9種力量和7種神明的阮把頭髮緊裹在一塊橘色頭巾下，他相信是神明的召喚讓頭髮生長。

He was required to trim it when at school, but left after third grade and decided never to cut, comb or wash it again. (Reuters)

他在學校唸書時曾被要求修剪，但三年級以後離開學校就決定永遠不再剪、梳或洗髮。（路透）

新聞辭典

prescribe：動詞，指命令、指示、規定、開藥、囑咐、法律失效；名詞，指開藥者、建議者。例句：That is a prescribed course which spreads over two semesters.（那是一門兩學期的必修課。）

nurture：動詞，指培育幼兒或植物、促進、扶助、長期抱有；名詞，指後天養育。例句：He nurtured ambitions for his son to be a surgeon.（他盼望他的兒子成為外科醫生。）

bundle：名詞，指捆、束、包裹、大批；動詞，指紮成一包、亂堆亂塞、匆忙離去、匆匆移動。例句：He bundled all the clothes into that bag.（他把衣服全塞進那個包包。）

