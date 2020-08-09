中英對照讀新聞》Ruling party struggles with sinking approval rating 支持率下跌 執政黨舉步維艱

南韓國會預算委員會6月30日審查中央政府提交的第3次追加預算案，最大在野黨「未來統合黨」議員以缺席方式，杯葛會議進行。 （歐新社檔案照）

2020-08-09 05:30:00

◎茅毅

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea（DPK）has continued on a downward spiral as a result of botched real estate policies and the autocratic passage of controversial bills, a survey showed, Thursday.

週四一份調查顯示，（南韓）執政的共同民主黨支持率，已持續呈螺旋式下降。原因是糟糕的房地產政策及專橫地通過有爭議的法案。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In the poll of 1,510 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Wednesday, 35.6 percent said they support the DPK, while 34.8 percent expressed support for the United Future Party（UFP）.

在南韓民調機構Realmeter自週一至週三、針對1510名成人所做的民調中，35.6%表示，他們支持共同民主黨，而有34.8%表達對（最大在野黨）未來統合黨的支持。

The gap between approval ratings of the parties was the smallest since the UFP was launched in February.

兩黨這次的支持率差距，創下未來統合黨自2月成立以來的最小紀錄。

新聞辭典

botch：動詞、名詞，一團糟、笨手笨腳地弄糟、搞砸。We botched our attempt at wallpapering the room.（我們試著給房間貼壁紙，結果一團糟。）

estate：名詞，地（財、資、遺）產、社會階級（層）。He left his entire estate to his only daughter.（他將所有遺產都留給獨生女。）

autocratic：形容詞，獨裁的、專制（橫）的。The head of state resigned after 20 years of autocratic rule.（這位國家元首在20年的獨裁統治後辭職下台。）

