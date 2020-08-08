中英對照讀新聞》Lowly flies get super names as scientists find inspiration in Marvel 科學家從漫威找靈感 低等蒼蠅取得超級名號

「死侍」蒼蠅。（路透檔案照）

◎周虹汶

Australian scientists said on Wednesday they have given five fly species scientific names that pay tribute to the Marvel comic universe, including one named for wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and another after superhero creator Stan Lee.

澳洲科學家們週三說，他們把向「漫威宇宙」致敬的學名給了5種蒼蠅，包括其中一種命名為嘴巴壞的反英雄「死侍」，還有另一種取自超級英雄創造者「史丹．李」。

The five flies were part of 165 discoveries named by the scientists over the past year, which included two fish, three subspecies of bird, and even a mite that lives on a lizard, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said in a report.

聯邦科學與工業研究組織在一份報告中說道，「這5種蒼蠅是過去一年科學家命名的165種新發現之一，後者包括2種魚、3亞種的鳥，甚至還有一種靠蜥蜴維生的蟎。」

"Naming a species is the first step to understanding that species," said CSIRO entomologist Dr Bryan Lessard. "Without a scientific name, these species are invisible to science."

「為物種命名是了解該物種的第一步，」聯邦科學與工業研究組織昆蟲學家布萊恩．萊瑟德博士如是說。「沒有學名，科學看不見這些物種。」

The Stan Lee’s fly was named for characteristic markings that look like the comic titan’s sunglasses and white moustache, while the Deadpool’s fly has marks on its back that resemble the character’s red-and-black mask, CSIRO said.

聯邦科學與工業研究組織說，「史丹．李」蒼蠅因牠的特色斑點看起來像是這位漫畫巨人的太陽眼鏡與白鬍子而得名，「死侍」蒼蠅則是背上有著像是這個角色紅黑面罩的標誌。

All five species are robber flies, which are assassins of the insect world, according to CSIRO. The other three are named for Marvel characters Loki, Thor and Black Widow. （Reuters）

根據聯邦科學與工業研究組織，5種全是食蟲虻，為昆蟲世界的刺客。另3種依漫威角色命名為「洛基」、「雷神索爾」和「黑寡婦」。（路透）

新聞辭典

lowly：形容詞，指低等的、卑微的；副詞，指位置低下、低聲地、謙遜地。例句：He took a lowly job in that company.（他拿到那間公司的一個小職務。）

tribute：名詞，指貢品、讚揚、優秀的明證、勒索的錢財。例句：The new machine’s performance is a tribute to the skill of its designers.（這台新機器的效能證明了設計者技藝高超。）

live on：片語動詞，指依靠錢過生活、倚賴食物生存、只吃。例句：We live on rice.（我們以米飯為主食。）

