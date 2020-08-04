中英對照讀新聞》Japanese cartoon ’Hamtaro’ used by Thai protesters to mock government 日本卡通「哈姆太郎」被泰國示威者用來嘲諷政府

泰國反政府示威者改編日本卡通「哈姆太郎」主題曲，嘲諷政府吞食人民的稅金，一名示威者甚至將哈姆太郎玩偶帶上街頭。（歐新社檔案照）

2020-08-04 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth.

週日一場由年輕人主辦的新示威活動中，數百名泰國示威者唱著日本卡通歌謠，歌詞被改編為揶揄政府是蠶食稅金的飢餓倉鼠。

Thai youths have been defying a coronavirus ban on gatherings to hold rallies almost daily since last week. The first rally, by a group called the Free Youth Movement, drew more than 2,000 activists, one of the biggest anti-government protests since a coup in 2014.

泰國年輕人違反冠狀病毒聚集禁令，自上週起幾乎每天舉辦集會。第1場集會由名為「自由青年運動」的團體舉辦，吸引逾2000人參加，是自2014年政變以來，最大規模的反政府示威活動之一。

At Sunday’s demonstration, protesters sang new lyrics to the theme song for "Hamtaro". They ran in circles around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, like hamsters running in a wheel.

在週日的示威中，示威者高唱填了新詞的「哈姆太郎」主題曲。他們繞著曼谷的民主紀念碑跑步，就像是倉鼠在滾輪裡奔跑。

Leaders of the Free Youth Movement have said they will return to the streets for another large-scale demonstration next week if their demands are not met, including dissolving parliament, revising a constitution written by the military and ending the harassment of government critics.

「自由青年運動」的領袖表示，如果他們的訴求沒有被滿足，下週將會以另一場大型示威重返街頭，訴求包括解散國會、修改軍方擬定的憲法，以及停止對批評政府人士的騷擾等。

新聞辭典

feast on：片語，盡情地享用。例句：We feasted on the steak and red wine in the French restaurant.（我們在這間法國餐廳裡享用牛排與紅酒。）

defy：動詞，違抗。例句：The grocery store defied the shut down order of the court.（這間雜貨店違抗法院的停業命令。）

revise：動詞，改寫、修改。例句：The writer have revised his manuscript at least six times.（這名作家修改他的手稿已經至少6次。）

