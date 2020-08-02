中英對照讀新聞》Interpreters feel the pinch 口譯員感到手頭拮据

圖為南韓京畿道高陽市「一山西區」韓國國際展覽中心（KINTEX）舉行的「氫動力能源博覽會」中，南韓現代汽車的展覽攤位。受疫情影響，觀展人潮減少。（法新社檔案照）

2020-08-02 05:30:00

◎茅毅

Lee is an interpreter with 15 years’ experience in the industry. The pandemic has not affected his earnings as much as many other interpreters because he largely works on long-term contracts rather than on demand.

李某在業界是擁有15年資歷的口譯員。（武漢肺炎）全球大流行病至今對他的收入影響，不像其他許多口譯員那麼大。因為他的工作大多簽長期合約，而非臨時應客戶要求。

"My income has been halved compared with the same period last year and I’m considered one of the lucky ones in the market," Lee said. With major international events canceled, many freelance interpreters are feeling the pinch more acutely.

李某說，「比起去年同期，我的收入已減半，但我自認是市場上的幸運兒之一」。由於重大的國際活動取消，很多自由口譯員手頭拮据的感受更為強烈。

As an alternative, many interpreters have turned to text translation work. "the websites that connect jobseekers with translation work have been inundated with new applications for work," Park, another veteran interpreter, said. "As a result, the prices of the services have fallen sharply.

做為替代方案，許多口譯員已轉向文字翻譯工作。另一名資深口譯員朴某則說，「替求職者媒合翻譯工作的網站，已被新的工作申請塞爆」。「結果，提供翻譯服務的價碼大跌」。

新聞辭典

feel the pinch：片語，感到手頭拮据（很緊、缺錢）。例句：He often felt the pinch at the end of a month.（他月底常常感到手頭拮据。）

on demand：片語，一經要求、一接到申請（請求）、在有需求時。例句：This is a bill payable on demand.（這是一張見票即付的匯票。）

inundate：動詞，淹沒、氾濫、應接不暇。例句：We have been inundated with requests for help.（求助的申請多到讓我們應接不暇。）

