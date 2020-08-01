《中英對照讀新聞》 Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask／男子只戴口罩 光溜溜在牛津街巡遊

英國首都倫敦24日驚見蹓鳥俠堅持裸體也要戴口罩。（法新社）

2020-08-01 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

A man strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street on Friday with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passerbys astounded, amused and shocked.

一名男子週五沿著倫敦市中心最受歡迎的購物街漫步，僅用一只口罩覆蓋裸體，讓路人大驚、好笑又震撼。

As the man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.

當這名男子若無其事沿著牛津街裸體行走時，僅有那只淺藍色口罩蓋在他的腹股溝上，有些人拿手機拍了照，而其他人只行注目禮。

It was unclear what prompted the stunt but masks becam e compulsory on Friday in English shops.

不清楚這花招從何而生，但口罩週五在英國商店變成必戴物品。

A Reuters photographer caught a picture of the man from an office above the street. (Reuters)

路透一名攝影師從那條街上方的一間辦公室拍到這名男子的照片。（路透）

新聞辭典

parade：名詞，指行進、行列、遊行、閱兵、展示、誇耀、商店街；動詞，指遊行、列隊行進、招搖而行、炫耀、標榜、自吹自擂。例句：The myths paraded as modern science.（那些神話以現代科學包裝。）

stroll：動詞，指散步、流浪討生活；名詞，指蹓躂、閒晃、街頭藝人、巡迴演出。例句：He was just out for a stroll.（他剛出去散步了。）

compulsory：形容詞，指必須做的、強制性的、必修的。例句：The law made wearing seat belts in cars compulsory.（法律強制規定坐車要繫安全帶。）

