中英對照讀新聞》 Dr. Anthony Fauci baseball card breaks Topps sales record 佛奇博士的棒球卡打破Topps的銷售紀錄

美國傳染病專家佛奇23日在華府為職棒大聯盟華盛頓國民隊與紐約洋基隊的比賽開球，球員卡公司為佛奇製作棒球卡，竟締造熱銷新紀錄。（法新社）

2020-07-31 05:30:00

◎張沛元

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ceremonial first-pitch kicking off the 2020 Major League Baseball season was off target, but a baseball card to commemorate the occasion wound up being a home run with fans.

安東尼．佛奇博士在揭開2020年（美國職棒）大聯盟球季序幕的開球儀式上大暴投，紀念此事的棒球卡卻在球迷間大爆紅。

The Topps NOW baseball card featuring Fauci set an all-time print record for the company, selling 51,512 cards in just 24 hours, Topps said on Monday.

（球員卡公司）Topps週一表示，以佛奇為主角的Topps NOW棒球卡，為該公司締造前所未有的印製紀錄，不過24小時就賣了5萬1512張。

The back of the card described the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as an "ardent Washington Nationals fan" and described his first-pitch before the Nationals took on the Yankees as "a strong effort."

這張球員卡背面形容這位美國國家過敏與傳染病研究院主任（即佛奇），是「華盛頓國民隊的狂粉」，還說他在國民隊與洋基隊對戰前的開球是「做了很大一番努力」。

The day after his less than stellar opening pitch, Fauci joked during an online event that he had practiced throwing a couple of days before the game but when he went out on the mound it looked like the catcher was 200 feet away.

在他那不怎麼樣的開球隔天，佛奇在一場線上活動期間打趣說，他在球賽前曾練習投球幾天，但當他一上場站上投手丘，捕手看似遠在200英尺外。

新聞辭典

commemorate：動詞，紀念，緬懷。例句：Monuments commemorating historical figures who played a role in colonization and racial oppression are the latest targets as the Black Lives Matter movement has picked up speed across the world.（隨著「黑人的命也是命」運動風潮席捲全球，緬懷那些曾參與殖民與種族壓迫的歷史人物紀念碑，成為最新目標。）

wind up：慣用語，（使自己）陷入，捲入，落得。

hit a home run：（字面）打全壘打；（引申）獲致成功表現。例句：The Jackie Robinson biopic 42 hit a home run at box office in its opening weekend.（美國職棒大聯盟現代史上首位非裔球員賈基．羅賓森的傳記片「傳奇42號」，上映第一個週末的票房紅不讓。）

