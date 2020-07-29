中英對照讀新聞》Duterte aide defends dolphin swim in virus-hit Philippines 杜特蒂助理為自己在受病毒打擊的菲律賓與海豚同游辯護

菲國總統發言人羅格被人拍到在蘇比克灣一座海洋主題樂園與海豚共游。（取自臉書www.facebook.com/gocavite/）

2020-07-29 05:30:00

◎管淑平

A top aide to the Philippines’ president has made waves after he swam with dolphins at a theme park, even as the country endures tough travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

就在菲律賓正因新冠病毒實施嚴格的旅遊限制之際，總統的一名高級助理在主題樂園與海豚共游，引發爭議。

"I did not violate any regulation although I recognise that some people might have been offended by the pictures they saw," said Harry Roque, spokesman for Rodrigo Duterte, during a news conference.

杜特蒂的發言人羅格在記者會上說，「雖然我承認，有些人或許因為看見那些照片而憤怒，但是我並未違反任何規定」。

"Swimming is now allowed because it’s a non-contact sport," he said, while also apologising for his behaviour.

「現在游泳是獲得准許的，因為這是非接觸型運動」，他說，同時也為他的行為道歉。

"I did not party. I was alone － I was with four dolphins."

「我並沒有和人聚會玩樂，我自己一個人，我是和4隻海豚在一起」。

Roque, 53, told reporters someone had taken photos of him at Ocean Adventure without his knowledge. The photos were posted to the marine theme park’s Facebook page. They have been removed.

53歲的羅格告訴記者，有人在他不知情下拍下他在海洋冒險主題樂園的照片。這些照片被貼到這座海洋主題樂園的「臉書」專頁，現在已被刪除。

Twitter users criticised Roque for taking the trip during the coronavirus outbreak that has left many in the country jobless and devastated the economy. （AFP）

「推特」用戶批評羅格在新冠病毒疫情已造成這個國家許多人沒有工作、重創經濟之際還跑去玩。（法新社）

新聞辭典

make waves：片語，造成爭議，引起話題或注意。例句：Our new products have made waves throughout the industry.（我們的新產品已在整個產業界掀起話題。）

devastate：動詞，摧毀或造成嚴重損害；使人難以承受、震驚。例句：She was devastated by the news of her husband’s death.（她丈夫的死訊給她帶來沉重打擊。）

party：動詞，玩樂（尤其指在派對上）。例句：They partied all night on her birthday.（他們在她生日那天徹夜狂歡。）

