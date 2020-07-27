中英對照讀新聞》Immunity to the coronavirus may last only a few months, UK study finds英研究：對冠狀病毒的免疫力可能只持續幾個月

電腦模擬出的武漢肺炎病毒。（路透資料照）

2020-07-27 05:30:00

◎陳成良

People who have recovered from Covid -19 may lose their immunity to the disease within months, according to research suggesting the virus could reinfect people year after year, like common colds.

武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）患者康復後，可能會在數月內失去對該疾病的免疫力；研究顯示，武肺病毒可能會讓人們每年重複被感染，就像普通感冒一樣。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In the first longitudinal study of its kind, scientists analysed the immune response of more than 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS foundation trust and found levels of antibodies that can destroy the virus peaked about three weeks after the onset of symptoms then swiftly declined.

在首個同類型縱貫性研究中，科學家分析（英國）「蓋伊和聖托馬斯國民保健信託基金會」的90多名患者和醫護人員的免疫反應，發現可以摧毀病毒的抗體水平，在症狀出現3週後達到高點，然後迅速下降。

Blood tests revealed that while 60% of people marshalled a "potent" antibody response at the height of their battle with the virus, only 17% retained the same potency three months later. Antibody levels fell as much as 23- fold over the period. In some cases, they became undetectable.

血液檢測發現，儘管60%的人在和病毒奮戰時體內產生「強有力的」抗體反應，但只有17%的人在3個月後還有同樣強大的抗體。在此期間抗體水平下降幅度達23倍。在某些情況下，甚至檢測不到抗體。

新聞辭典

longitudinal study：名詞，縱貫性研究，或稱長期性研究，是針對相同的個人或團體，在不同的年齡或發展階段，連續觀察其發展情形。形容詞longitudinal意為「縱向的」。

peak：動詞，達到高峰。例句：Official figures show that unemployment peaked in November.（官方數據顯示，失業率在11月達到頂點。）

marshal：動詞，整頓；配置；彙集。例句：The idea is to marshal the body’s own immune system to fight cancer.（這個思路是重新配置人體自身免疫系統來對抗腫瘤。）

