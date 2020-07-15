中英對照讀新聞》Trump says he’s heard ’interesting’ things about Roswell 川普說他聽過關於羅斯威爾的「有意思」事情

美國國防部公佈不明飛行物事件影片截圖。（取自美國海軍官網）

2020-07-15 05:30:00

◎管淑平

President Donald Trump says he’s heard some interesting things about Roswell, but he’s not sharing even with his eldest child.

總統川普說，他聽過一些關於羅斯威爾的「有意思」事情，但就連他的長子，他都不打算透露。

Trump made the comments in a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son Don Trump Jr., hosted by the president’s reelection campaign.

川普是在他與兒子小唐納接受他連任競選團隊以父親節為主題的訪談中，透露此事。

Don Jr. wound down his interview by jokingly asking his Dad/President if he would ever divulge more information about Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably most famous UFO event - ’’and let us know what’s really going on.’’

小唐納在訪問尾聲，開玩笑地問總統老爸，願不願意多透露一點羅斯威爾的事，「讓我們知道到底是怎樣」；羅斯威爾是新墨西哥州城市，以鄰近據稱是最著名不明飛行物事件出名。

Trump responded, "I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting."

川普回應，「我不會跟你說我知道些什麼，但是，非常有意思」。

Trump Jr. asked the president might declassify that information someday. "Well, I’ll have to think about that one," the president responded.（AP）

小唐納問總統，是不是也許有一天會解密資料。川普說，「嗯，這我得想一想」。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

divulge：動詞，透露、洩漏秘密。例句：We won’t divulge our sources.（我們不會透露我們的消息來源。）

wind down：片語，逐漸結束。例句：International aid workers are winding down their operation here.（國際援助工作者正在逐步結束這裡的工作。）

themed：形容詞，以某事務為主題的設計或內容。例句：Her son wants a movie themed party for his birthday.（她的兒子想要舉辦電影主題派對慶生。）

