中英對照讀新聞》NASA’s ’smell of space’ has been converted into a perfume NASA的太空味道已經變成一款香水

原本用於協助太空人適應太空任務的香味，將被製作成香水販售。（取自Kickstarter）

2020-07-14 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

The smell of space that NASA created to prepare astronauts for their missions beyond Earth’s atmosphere is being turned into a perfume.

太空的味道由美國國家航太總署（NASA）創造，用來為太空人準備他們首次離開地球大氣層的任務，將被變成一款香水。

As the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign organized by Matt Richmond, the scent of space, created decades ago by NASA to ready astronauts for their missions, is being converted into a perfume － Eau de Space － that will be mass produced.

一項由馬特．李奇蒙德發起、成功的Kickstarter群眾募資，數十年前由航太總署創造，用於幫助太空人準備任務的太空香味，將被變成一款「太空香水」量產。

According to Richmond, this smell has been off limits to everyone but astronauts for years, but "Through sheer determination, grit, a lot of luck, and a couple of Freedom of Information Act （FOIA） requests, we got it out."

李奇蒙德指出，這款香味過去數年被禁止給予太空人以外的人，但「透過堅毅的決心、毅力、一些運氣，與幾個資訊自由法的要求，我們得到它了」。

Expert perfumers helped create this fragrance to ensure that it accurately replicates the real deal. When struggling to describe to CNN what this space scent smells like, Richmond said that "Astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries and rum."

專業調香師協助創造這款香水，以確保它精確地複製真正的味道。在努力向美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）描述這款太空香味聞起來像什麼時，李奇蒙德說，「太空人描述這種味道是火藥、烤牛排、覆盆莓與萊姆酒的混合。」

新聞辭典

atmosphere：名詞，大氣層、氛圍。例句：We always work in a relaxed atmosphere.（我們總是在輕鬆的氛圍中工作。）

convert：動詞，改變、轉變。例句：They converted the storage room to a bathroom.（他們將儲藏室改建為一間浴室。）

off limits：片語，禁區、禁止入內。例句：The independent problem remains off limits for the party.（獨立問題對這個政黨而言，仍然是禁區。）

