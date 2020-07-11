中英對照讀新聞》Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game 日本棒球賽 跳舞機器人取代球迷

日本棒球隊「福岡軟銀鷹」7日在日本軟銀集團的類人機器人「胡椒」（Pepper）與美國波士頓動力公司的機器狗「Spot」助陣加油下，擊敗「東北樂天金鷲」。（路透檔案照）

2020-07-11 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement：dancing robots.

隨著體育場因冠狀病毒限制而少了球迷，日本棒球隊「福岡軟銀鷹」想出了一個富含想像力的替代方案：跳舞機器人。

Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) game against Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, over 20 robots danced to the team’s fight song on a podium in the otherwise empty stand.

在日職最近一場週二對戰「東北樂天金鷲」的賽事前，超過20個機器人在原本應是空蕩蕩的看台間之講台上，隨著自家隊伍的戰歌起舞。

Two different robots, including SoftBank’s humaniod robot ’Pepper’ and others on four legs like a dog, stamped and shimmied in a choreographed dance that is usually performed by the Hawks’ fans before games in the 40,000 capacity Fukuoka Dome.

2種不同的機器人，包括軟銀類人的機器人「胡椒」，還有另一些像狗有4隻腳的機器人，在一支精心編排的舞蹈中跺地擺動，那通常由軟銀鷹球迷於賽事開始前在可容納4萬人的福岡巨蛋中表演。

Some of the robots wore Hawks caps and waved flags supporting the team.

有些機器人戴著軟銀鷹鴨舌帽，並揮舞旗幟來支持自家隊伍。

Boosted by the supportive robots, the Hawks won 4-3 as they look to defend their 2019 NPB title. （Reuters）

在給予支持的機器人促捧下，軟銀鷹以4比3獲勝，期盼衛冕2019年日本棒球機構的冠軍。（路透）

新聞辭典

devoid：形容詞，指缺乏。例句：She seems to be devoid of empathy.（她似乎缺乏同理心。）

stamp：名詞，指郵票、戳記、痕跡、重踩；動詞，指蓋印、跺腳、表現出。例句：He tried to stamp his authority on every aspect of the department.（他似乎想在這部門各個層面都施展他的權威。）

shimmy：動詞，指擺動、異常震動、跳西迷舞（一種簡單的狐步舞）。例句：Dancers shimmied in the streets of New Orleans.（舞者在紐奧良街道上搖曳生姿。）

