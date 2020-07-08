中英對照讀新聞》Shocker! Japan firms’ electrifying fabric zaps bacteria 電一下！日本公司的發電織物消滅細菌

日本「村田製作所」以及「帝人富瑞特公司」共同開發的發電滅菌布料PIECLEX製品。（取自村田製作所官網murata.com）

2020-07-08 05:30:00

◎管淑平

It’s a shocking idea：a fabric that can produce small amounts of electricity powered by movement, allowing your clothing to zap microbes and bacteria as you go about your day.

這是一個「電人」的想法：一種能利用活動產生小量電流的布料，讓你的衣服隨著你日常活動，消滅微生物和細菌。

A pair of Japanese firms say that’s exactly what their new product can do, and are touting it for everything from curbing body odour to offering the ideal material for protective gear like face masks.

兩家日本公司說，這正是他們新產品的功能，並且宣稱，從抑制體臭到適合當作像口罩等防護裝備的理想材質，該產品都做得到。

The fabric jointly developed by electronics company Murata Manufacturing and Teijin Frontier, dubbed PIECLEX, generates power from the expansion and contraction of the material itself, including when worn by someone moving around.

這種織物由「村田製作所」以及「帝人富瑞特公司」共同開發，取名為PIECLEX，從穿著者活動時織物的伸縮產生電力。

The low voltages aren’t strong enough to be felt by the wearer, but they effectively stop bacteria and viruses from multiplying inside the fabric, the companies said. （AFP）

這兩家公司說，產生的電量低，不夠強到會讓穿著者感覺到，但是能有效遏止細菌、病毒在織物內增生。（法新社）

新聞辭典

electrify：動詞，使帶電，使振奮或激勵。例句：The good news electrified us.（這個好消息激勵了我們。）

shocking：形容詞，令人震驚的，很糟糕的；shock有「電擊」之意，在本文中一語雙關。例句：The movie is renowned for its shocking scenes.（這部電影以驚悚場面出名。）

zap：動詞，破壞、消滅。例句：Our new weapons can zap the enemy from thousands of miles away.（我國的新武器可殲敵於千里之外。）

