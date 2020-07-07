中英對照讀新聞》Mercedes to race in black F1 livery in message against racism 梅賽德斯隊將以黑色塗裝的F1比賽 以傳遞反種族主義的訊息

路易士．漢彌爾頓所屬的梅賽德斯隊，本屆賽事將以全黑塗裝比賽，傳遞反對種族主義的訊息。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-07-07 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team will run an all-black livery on their cars this season in a defiant message against racism.

路易士．漢彌爾頓的梅賽德斯隊，本次賽季車輛將會以全黑塗裝比賽，以傳遞反對種族主義的反抗訊息。

The reigning constructors’ champions have traditionally raced in silver but will adopt the powerful look for the delayed campaign which begins in Austria this weekend.

這個衛冕世界車隊冠軍歷來皆以銀色塗裝比賽，但在延至本週末於奧地利開始的比賽，將採用前述極具震撼力的外觀。

Hamilton has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and said he was overcome with rage following the killing of George Floyd by a white policeman. He attended an anti-racism march in London this month.

漢彌爾頓為「黑人的命也是命」運動發聲，並表示他克服了喬治．佛洛伊德遭白人警察殺死帶來的憤怒，他本月也出席一場倫敦的反種族主義遊行。

"It’s so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity," Hamilton said. "I have personally experienced racism in my life and seen my family and friends experience racism, and I am speaking from the heart when I appeal for change."

「重要的是，我們抓住這個時刻，並且利用它去教育自我，無論你是個體、品牌、公司，都要在確保平等與包容性方面，做出真實有意義的改變」，漢彌爾頓說，「我個人的人生中經歷過種族主義，也目睹我的家人與朋友經歷種族主義，當我呼籲大眾改變時，我是發自內心地說。」

新聞辭典

livery：名詞，跑車塗裝。例句：Mercedes has officially unveiled their new livery for the 2020 season.（梅賽德斯隊正式揭開2020賽季的新塗裝。）

defiant：形容詞，對抗的、挑釁的。例句：I can’t stand her defiant attitude anymore.（我再也無法忍受她挑釁的態度了。）

seize：動詞，抓住、把握。例句：She seized the chance of having an internship in Amazon.（她抓住在亞馬遜實習的機會。）

