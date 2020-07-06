中英對照讀新聞》Men make more coronavirus antibodies than women, research finds 研究：男性患武漢肺炎後比女性產生更多抗體

研究發現，男性患武漢肺炎後比女性產生更多抗體，他們的血漿或有助治療。（法新社資料照）

2020-07-06 05:30:00

◎陳成良

Male coronavirus survivors are being urged to give blood because of evidence that men produce more antibodies, which could make their plasma a more valuable treatment.

男性冠狀病毒倖存者被敦促去捐血，因為有證據顯示，男性會產生更多的抗體，這可能使他們的血漿成為更有價值的治療方法。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The research, by NHS Blood and Transplant （NHSBT）, suggests men may hold the key in the battle against the virus.

英國國民保健署血液和移植部門進行的這項研究顯示，男人可能在對抗這種病毒的戰鬥中佔據關鍵地位。

Health chiefs are urging men who have had Covid-19 to come forward and donate blood as part of a national trial to see whether donations can boost the survival of the sickest patients.

衛生部門負責人敦促那些患有武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，Covid-19）的男性主動捐血，參與一項全國性試驗，以測試捐獻的血漿能否提高重症患者的存活率。

Their research shows that 43 percent of male donors had blood plasma rich enough in antibodies, compared with 29 percent of women.

他們的研究顯示，43％的男性捐贈者血漿中抗體含量足夠高，而女性比例只有29％。

Men with Covid-19 tend to produce more antibodies than women with the virus because men are more likely to become seriously ill.

罹患武漢肺炎後，男性產生的抗體通常比女性多，因為男性更可能發展成重症。

新聞辭典

hold the key：片語，掌控，支配。例句：Perhaps he holds the key to these incidents. （也許他掌握著事件的關鍵。）

come forward：片語，挺身而出。例句：No witnesses to the accident have come forward yet, despite the police appeal.（不管警方怎麼呼籲，仍然沒有事故的目擊者站出來作證。）

tend：動詞，傾向；易於。例句：Old people tend to get fat. （老年人容易發胖。）

