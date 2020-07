中英對照讀新聞》Men make more coronavirus antibodies than women, research finds 研究：男性患武漢肺炎後比女性產生更多抗體

研究發現,男性患武漢肺炎後比女性產生更多抗體,他們的血漿或有助治療。(法新社資料照)

2020-07-06 05:30:00

◎陳成良

Male coronavirus survivors are being urged to give blood because of evidence that men produce more antibodies, which could make their plasma a more valuable treatment.

男性冠狀病毒倖存者被敦促去捐血,因為有證據顯示,男性會產生更多的抗體,這可能使他們的血漿成為更有價值的治療方法。

The research, by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), suggests men may hold the key in the battle against the virus.

英國國民保健署血液和移植部門進行的這項研究顯示,男人可能在對抗這種病毒的戰鬥中佔據關鍵地位。

Health chiefs are urging men who have had Covid-19 to come forward and donate blood as part of a national trial to see whether donations can boost the survival of the sickest patients.

衛生部門負責人敦促那些患有武漢肺炎(新型冠狀病毒病,Covid-19)的男性主動捐血,參與一項全國性試驗,以測試捐獻的血漿能否提高重症患者的存活率。

Their research shows that 43 percent of male donors had blood plasma rich enough in antibodies, compared with 29 percent of women.

他們的研究顯示,43%的男性捐贈者血漿中抗體含量足夠高,而女性比例只有29%。

Men with Covid-19 tend to produce more antibodies than women with the virus because men are more likely to become seriously ill.

罹患武漢肺炎後,男性產生的抗體通常比女性多,因為男性更可能發展成重症。

新聞辭典

hold the key:片語,掌控,支配。例句:Perhaps he holds the key to these incidents. (也許他掌握著事件的關鍵。)

come forward:片語,挺身而出。例句:No witnesses to the accident have come forward yet, despite the police appeal.(不管警方怎麼呼籲,仍然沒有事故的目擊者站出來作證。)

tend:動詞,傾向;易於。例句:Old people tend to get fat. (老年人容易發胖。)

