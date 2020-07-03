中英對照讀新聞》Eight black transit workers got promoted. Thousands of white workers walked off the job 8名運輸業黑人勞工升職，數千名白人勞工罷工

抗議佛洛伊德之死的群眾6月6日擠滿美國賓州費城的費城美術館台階與埃金斯橢圓廣場。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-07-03 05:30:00

◎張沛元

World War II labor shortages had stretched the Philadelphia Transportation Co. to the limit by July 1944, and so the company decided it had no choice if the city’s buses, trolleys and subway were to keep running：It promoted eight black men to positions previously reserved for whites.

到了1944年7月，（美國賓州）費城運輸公司已經被二次世界大戰所導致的缺工逼到極限，該公司因而決定，若要讓該市的公車、電車與地下鐵持續運行，就得拔擢8名黑人男性出任原本保留給白人的職位，此外別無選擇。

The racial fallout brought the city to a tense halt. A worker insurrection slowed production of critical supplies for troops overseas and prompted an Army employee to attack one of the nation’s most prominent symbols of freedom：the Liberty Bell.

此舉的種族歧視後果導致費城在緊張中停擺。工人暴動延宕重要的海外部隊補給品生產，並促使一名陸軍雇員攻擊美國最重要的自由象徵之一：費城自由鐘。

The events made for a "new and different Philadelphia Story," two National Urban League officials wrote at the time — a story with particular resonance more than 75 years later as thousands protest systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

（倡導非裔民權的非營利組織）「全國城市聯盟」的兩名官員當時曾如此寫道：「這些事件造就一個『新穎與不一樣的費城故事』」——一個在超過75年後讓人特別有共鳴、遭警察拘留的喬治．佛洛伊德死後有數千人抗議有系統的種族歧視與警察殘暴的故事。

新聞辭典

walk off the/one’ job：慣用語，半途離職不幹；罷工。例句：Furious prison officers have threatened to walk off the job amid claims body scanners they are forced to walk through at work show clear images of their genitals. （憤怒的獄政官員已威脅要罷工，控訴被強迫上班時必須穿過會顯示其生殖器之清楚影像的人體掃描機。）

fallout：名詞，（核爆炸後產生的）放射性落塵；不良影響，惡果。

in the wake of something：慣用語，作為…的後果；隨…之後而來。例句：The investigation committee was set up in the wake of the accident.（調查委員會成立於事故發生之後。）

