中英對照讀新聞》’Honk more, wait more’： Mumbai tests traffic lights that reward the patient driver 「你愈叭，等愈久」：孟買測試可獎勵有耐心駕駛的交通號誌

印度孟買的交通極為壅塞。（彭博檔案照）

2020-07-02 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

There is a truth universally acknowledged by drivers in India： honk your horn loud enough and the traffic lights will surely change to green.

印度駕駛人都曉得一個道理：只要喇叭按得夠響，交通號誌絕對會變綠燈。

請繼續往下閱讀...

But, fed up with impatient drivers inflicting a deafening roar every time they are forced to stop, police in Mumbai have come up with a new system to punish those who cannot wait at traffic lights in silence.

然而，孟買警方受夠駕駛人每次被迫停車，就會出現震耳欲聾的喇叭聲，因而設計出一套新系統，來懲罰不能安靜等待號誌轉換的駕駛人。

The new system was quite simple： "Honk more, wait more."

新系統相當簡單易懂：「你愈叭，等愈久。」

Mumbai police installed a rigged traffic light system to tackle the problem of "reckless honkers", which resets the red traffic signal every time the sound of car horns goes above 85 decibels. For particularly honk-happy drivers, it could mean a very long wait at the lights.

孟買警方安裝一套經過改造的交通號誌系統，來處理「莽撞喇叭狂」問題；只要偵測到85分貝以上的汽車喇叭聲，紅燈就會從頭開始。對於不按不爽的駕駛人，可能得在交通號誌下等到天荒地老。

Mumbai was ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index, with 65% congestion and drivers spending an average of eight days and 17 hours in traffic each year.（The Guardian）

TomTom交通指數報告顯示，孟買被列為全球最壅塞城市第4名，壅塞比率達65％，駕駛人平均每年花費8天17小時塞在路上。（衛報）

新聞辭典

inflict：動詞，強加；使遭受。例句：The earthquake inflicted heavy damage on the city.（地震使該城市蒙受嚴重損失。）

deafening：形容詞，震耳欲聾的。例句：I felt harassed by the deafening music.（震耳欲聾的音樂聲讓我很困擾。）

reckless：形容詞，魯莽的。例句：It was a reckless action that may lead to harm.（這是一次可能導致受傷的魯莽行動。）

