中英對照讀新聞》Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free 機器狗促泰國購物者消毒雙手

在曼谷一處商場內，孩童和防疫機器狗「K9」玩在一起。（法新社檔案照）

2020-07-01 05:30:00

◎管淑平

A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitizer to curious children and wary shoppers － one of the more unexpected measures Thai malls are taking as the kingdom relaxes virus restrictions.

一隻名為K9的機器狗來回走動，向好奇的孩童、一臉狐疑的購物者提供消毒潔手液—這是泰國商場在放寬防疫限制之際，採取出人意料措施的又一例。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The hi-tech hound is controlled using 5G, a technology promising super-fast internet speeds with immediate reaction times that is still in the initial stages of roll out in Thailand.

這隻高科技狗是利用才剛在泰國推出、可望帶來超快網路速度的「第五代行動通訊技術」（5G）控制。

Mimicking an excited puppy, K9 roams around the popular Central World mall in downtown Bangkok, drawing the attention of delighted children eager to get gel from a bottle attached to its back.

K9就像一隻興奮的狗狗，在曼谷市區熱門的中央世界購物商場內來回遊走，吸引開心的孩童注意，爭相要從固定在它背上的瓶子中擠出消毒凝膠。

K9’s 5G-powered comrades include ROC, which checks temperatures, and LISA, a customer service-bot.

K9的5G動力夥伴還有負責量體溫的「ROC」，以及客服機器狗「LISA」。

"For K9 especially, people just think it’s really cute," said Petra Saktidejbhanubandh, a marketing officer for mobile operator Advanced Info Services （AIS）, adding they hope to dispel any fiction-fuelled fear of a robot takeover. （AFP）

「尤其是K9，大家覺得它真的很可愛」，行動通訊業者「先進資訊服務」（AIS）的行銷人員佩特拉說，並補充說道，他們希望藉此消除大家被小說助長對機器人取代人類的恐懼。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hound：動詞，追趕，不停糾纏。例句：The reporters hounded him with questions.（記者不停追問他問題。）

scurry：動詞，小步急速快跑。例句：The heavy bombardment sent residents scurrying for cover.（大轟炸讓居民忙著找地方躲避。）

dispel：動詞，消除（念頭、疑慮等）。例句：The research has dispelled some myths about the new coronavirus.（這項研究消除了一些與新冠病毒有關的迷思。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法