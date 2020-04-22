Banned! New York sends plastic bags packing 禁！紐約掰了塑膠袋

在3月1日紐約禁塑令生效前，上東城一名購物者2月28日帶著好幾個裝了採購品的塑膠袋。（法新社）

2020-04-22 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Consumerist mecca New York targets its throwaway culture this weekend with a ban on single-use plastic bags that has been years in the making and is still rare in America.

消費主義勝地紐約針對當地「用了就丟」的文化，祭出一紙禁用拋棄式塑膠袋的禁令；這道禁令花了數年時間制定，在美國還相當少見。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Environmental activists welcome the new law but caution that exemptions will weaken its effect, while some small businesses worry the ban might negatively impact their profits.

環保運動人士歡迎這項新法，但也提醒例外條款將削弱該法令的效力，一些小型商家也擔心，這項禁令或許會損及他們的營收。

New York’s older residents note that plastic bags only became available in US grocery stores in 1979, signaling how quickly habits can change.

紐約老一輩的居民提到，美國零售店直到1979年才開始提供塑膠袋，這表示要改變習慣有多快。

"When I was growing up we brought our own bags," shopper Denise Shaleaon told AFP, adding of the ban: "The New Yorker will have to live with it!" (AFP)

消費者夏利恩告訴法新社，「我成長過程中，我們都自備袋子」，並說這項禁令「紐約客不喜歡也得接受」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

mecca：名詞，發源地、勝地。例句：The new city has become a mecca for immigrants.（這座新城市成為外來移民的勝地。）

live with something：片語，接受某種困難或令人不愉快的事情或情況。例句：I have learned to live with the illness.（我已經學會如何與這種疾病共處。）

send someone packing：非正式用語，趕走某人。例句：She was so incompetent that we had to send her packing.（她能力實在太差，我們必須讓她走路。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法