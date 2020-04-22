為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    Banned! New York sends plastic bags packing 禁！紐約掰了塑膠袋

    在3月1日紐約禁塑令生效前，上東城一名購物者2月28日帶著好幾個裝了採購品的塑膠袋。（法新社）

    在3月1日紐約禁塑令生效前，上東城一名購物者2月28日帶著好幾個裝了採購品的塑膠袋。（法新社）

    2020-04-22 05:30:00

    ◎管淑平

    Consumerist mecca New York targets its throwaway culture this weekend with a ban on single-use plastic bags that has been years in the making and is still rare in America.

    消費主義勝地紐約針對當地「用了就丟」的文化，祭出一紙禁用拋棄式塑膠袋的禁令；這道禁令花了數年時間制定，在美國還相當少見。

    Environmental activists welcome the new law but caution that exemptions will weaken its effect, while some small businesses worry the ban might negatively impact their profits.

    環保運動人士歡迎這項新法，但也提醒例外條款將削弱該法令的效力，一些小型商家也擔心，這項禁令或許會損及他們的營收。

    New York’s older residents note that plastic bags only became available in US grocery stores in 1979, signaling how quickly habits can change.

    紐約老一輩的居民提到，美國零售店直到1979年才開始提供塑膠袋，這表示要改變習慣有多快。

    "When I was growing up we brought our own bags," shopper Denise Shaleaon told AFP, adding of the ban: "The New Yorker will have to live with it!" (AFP)

    消費者夏利恩告訴法新社，「我成長過程中，我們都自備袋子」，並說這項禁令「紐約客不喜歡也得接受」。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    mecca：名詞，發源地、勝地。例句：The new city has become a mecca for immigrants.（這座新城市成為外來移民的勝地。）

    live with something：片語，接受某種困難或令人不愉快的事情或情況。例句：I have learned to live with the illness.（我已經學會如何與這種疾病共處。）

    send someone packing：非正式用語，趕走某人。例句：She was so incompetent that we had to send her packing.（她能力實在太差，我們必須讓她走路。）

